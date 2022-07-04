There's an old expression that goes, "I'm not paranoid. I just see the truth." While some might laugh and think that this is the height of true paranoia, for the person who perceives this 'truth', it is their reality, and with Moon trine Uranus as our leading transit today, we may just be one of those 'paranoiacs'.

We trust no one today. It may be a sense of self-preservation or it may revolve around a truth that we've recently discovered. What we do know for sure is that we're not about to put ourselves on the line for something we do not trust or believe in.

Let them call us 'paranoid' or 'over-reacting' — it matters not. We are true to ourselves and we know when to back out of a situation if it feels threatening or simply 'not right.'

Today we will stand strong in our convictions; something is not right and we're not about to get involved. And for some zodiac signs, the heightened intuition is going to register as Red Flag City. Moon trine Uranus taps into our ability to discern right from wrong and get to the outcome before anyone else does.

Today feels wrong; it feels off and zodiac signs will outright refuse to be involved. While we might be thought of as anti-social or brooding, we are here for one thing: self-preservation. And sometimes that can happen quite easily by simply removing ourselves from the negative situation at hand.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Trust No One During The Moon Trine Uranus On Monday, July 4, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always been keen on reading the room, and the room you are reading today is telling you to stay out. Oh sure, you might have an exclusive invitation that says, PLEASE GET INVOLVED, but you know better. You see the outcome before it happens and you are wise enough to excuse yourself before it goes too far.

You feel the pull of Moon trine Uranus, and it's telling you to trust your gut; there's something wrong here and you need to walk away. Do not trust the situation at hand, rather, trust your inner sense of survival.

Something inside you will practically beg you to walk away; listen to that inner voice. Do not worry about how you come across to those who now feel rejected by your absence. You are living YOUR life, not theirs, and they will have to accept that.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Trust has never come easy to you, and in your mind, why should it? You haven't met anyone yet who is completely trustworthy, and of all those you have come to trust to a degree, they've proven that they are just as menacing as the others.

Today, your feeling on that matter is solidified; you trust no one. You may love people and care for them; you may even lay your life on the line for them, but that doesn't mean you trust them. Would they do the same for you?

In your mind, there's no way they would. You're not patting yourself on the back for being such a good person, but you're not giving them the credit that you believe they don't deserve. You feel safer in your belief system, and after all, it's you who is living your life, not them. If you feel like dismissing yourself from a troubling situation that stinks of distrust, then walk on by, Libra. Walk on by.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are one hundred percent in touch with your feelings, and you might even be considered to be self-indulgent for this. You check everything for truth; if you get an inner sense that something is wrong, you dwell on it and act accordingly.

You'll be getting that sense today, during Moon trine Uranus, as this transit is close to you. You aren't here to win any popularity contests and your choices today may just have you being looked at as strange or selfish.

You do not care what others think of you; you're not taking anything away from them, you're simply not jumping into a situation that you intuitively pick up on as dangerous, or undesirable. You may even have to defend your stance as there will be someone of great ignorance who will try to convince you that you are wrong. Sorry, not happening.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.