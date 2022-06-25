The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, June 26, 2022

There's an excellent chance that if we're not feeling all that wonderful today, it's because we have it in our minds that someone in our life is either doing us wrong or not giving us what we want from them.

There's something that comes with today's transits that give us this feeling that we need to project our feelings of doubt onto the people around us, and so we do. This may end up in confusion on everyone's part.

This is the kind of day where we accuse people of things they are not guilty of, and we may even do this knowing we're wrong.

This day comes with cries for attention. "Pay attention to me, as I am fading from existence and need to be saved from my own mind!"

Of course, we don't realize that we are doing the pain-giving today; we accuse, reject, and participate in acts of self-destruction, thinking we're doing 'what's necessary.'

We cannot accept that we are loved today and tend to insist that everyone play into our sad-sack fantasy. We are not fair to those around us today, and some of us may end up paying a hefty price for our selfish delusion.

Moon conjunct Venus is here to help our love lives. Alas, some of us are just not open to the help. This day shuts the door on things like receptivity and openness.

No way are we going to trust anyone today, and the way it seems, we'll pick on the people closest to us, knowing that, on some level, they'll take whatever we dish out.

That's called abuse, folks. Not a thing to aspire to. Get your act together. Stop being a baby.

Taurus, Libra, and Capricorn are the zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Here's why.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your main concern today is the world. Yes, the world. It's not even personal for you. You are just outright disappointed at how things seem to be turning out, and you're starting to wonder if there's a future for you.

This gets you down as you once had so many plans that you are now starting to rethink.

You feel the pressure of the clock ticking, and you want to achieve so many things, but the state of the world looks intimidating and lacking in promise.

You can't get this out of your head; where is your reckoning? Where is your promise of a new day? You feel like turning off the news for good (which is a great idea for everyone, seriously) and hiding under a rock.

You came into this world filled with hopes and dreams, and today just feels off; while you don't want to become depressed about it, you're finding it hard to see the 'beauty' in everything.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What makes this day feel so regrettable is your own behavior and how you treat the people around you, especially the ones who either give you advice or are trying to help you.

You resent being offered help, as you believe that whatever needs tending to is best done by yourself.

And while you are terrific at doing things on your own, there is that occasional moment where you aren't the expert on the matter and may need some guidance. That's where you put your foot down; your ego is way too intense today.

You've got that Moon trine Jupiter energy expanding on all of your negative actions, and it's making you come across as a total snob and a shut-down person who can't see past their own nose.

The worst part is that you know it. You know exactly how you're coming across, and in a way, that makes you go even further down that path. You want to offend today, Libra. And you do.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You cop that Moon trine Jupiter vibe, and you run with it, except in your case, it makes you act like a royal snob. Over the last few days, you've been very 'internal.' You've been in this deep contemplation of your life and today makes you feel as though you've earned the right to shut people right out of it.

You feel hurt by a friend and are on a rampage against them. You aren't harsh by any means regarding your treatment of them.

Instead, what you practice is this thing called the conspiracy of silence. In other words, you give them the silent treatment, and they suffer for it. Do you care? No, in fact, you want them to suffer ... just a little.

Not enough to make you a full-blown sadist, but enough so that you can feel like things are finally being equalized between the two of you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.