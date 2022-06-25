The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Saturday, June 25, 2022

Luck in love is coming to town this Saturday for three zodiac signs who are the luckiest of all.

June 25, 2022 may be the day when that special someone in your life gets the nerve to ask you that special question ... and that question is NOT, "Hey hon, where's the oat milk?" No, no, this is the BIG question, and I'll leave it to you to interpret what that might possibly mean, as it's not restricted to "Will you marry me?"

Only you know what the BIG question is, but more importantly, only YOU know how to answer it when it arrives this Saturday.

When the Moon is in Gemini, questions will be asked. Communications will be open, and our minds will be ready to receive.

We, who are lucky today, are assisted by not only Gemini's energy but by Moon trine Neptune, too, which is a luck-bringing transit that works heavily with what we might call our hopes and dreams; we believe during this transit ... and we believe that our love life has a future.

While there may be a few obstacles to finesse our way around, we will take note of them and move on, regardless.

How this day turns into luck in love is in so much as we are able to face the future knowing that we are not alone; we are in the company of a person who truly loves us, and if they haven't reached their full potential in that department as of yet, we know they will.

We're in the same boat; we haven't yet evolved into that place where we even know how profound this love is going to be, but we're willing to find out ... and so are they.

On June 25, many of us here will be able to say that as of today, we feel secure in our relationships and that we trust in their potential for longevity.

Here's which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on June 25, 2022.

And why Saturday's Moon in Gemini supports their relationships.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's funny for you is that you don't exactly feel lucky in love today, but you feel extremely lucky in business. That's where things change up. Your outstandingly positive attitude today puts a very attractive smile on your face, and because of that, you're going to be the center of everyone's attention. On one hand, you love the attention, but you're not crazy about it lasting for too, too long.

On the other hand, your glow will be so appealing that you'll catch the eye of someone you happen to be crazy about, though nothing has ever really happened with this person ... yet.

This is Day One of your new relationship, Gemini. It may not look like a love affair at this point, but it's about to morph into something incredibly romantic. Face it, you are a softy at heart; you'll fall for love if it comes knocking, and today ... it's banging the door down.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've been having second thoughts, and that doubt is about to be blown away from your mind this Saturday. You are going to receive 'the question' and it might be coming from your romantic partner, and it might be about your future together.

Are you ready to commit to this person? Because today looks like the day they are fully interested in spending their life with you and making a statement about it.

It's as if they want to make something official, and that in itself should remove all of your doubtful feelings about them, just in case you really were hesitant when it comes to believing in them. You're in luck: your person is ready to sign on for a life with you, and their enthusiasm is infectious. You will be thrilled by their display of affection, as it will make you laugh, smile, and love them even more today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your love life is about to get a total facelift due to the fact that the person you adore is now more present in your life than ever before. While they may have been away for a while, they are present now and that gives you the chance to know them better.

You've wanted this, and even though you are aware of that odd little cliche that states, 'Be careful of what you ask for, you just might get it,' you feel as though you're ready for this.

You asked for it and your jinni has arrived, so to speak, and this person will grant you your greatest wish: to be loved by someone magical and special.

The reality of this is that the person you've loved from afar is now in your life, close up and personal, and now you both realize that there's so much to learn and explore together ... not to mention the fact that you're both SO INTO IT.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.