The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Let Go Of Toxic Friends During The Moon Square Mercury On Sunday, June 19, 2022

On June 19, 2022, three zodiac signs will be gifted with an opportunity to improve their lives by letting go of toxic people.

Those who are troublesome, time-sucking, and annoying will be removed from our lives with brisk emotions, and we will not hesitate to let them go. Yes, on Sunday, it's Moon square Mercury to the rescue.

We will receive big hints from the universe that the timing is right. When we try to stand back to witness our lives, we can see how certain things are going amazingly well.

Yet, those 'other' things are 'not right.' What's not right is that there's someone in your life, right now, who is continuously blocking your progress and naysaying your entire existence.

This person does not have your back, and you've been foolish to think they will ever suddenly 'change.' They won't. What's required is YOUR change. It's time to let go of this friend — as it's going nowhere fast.

The toxic behavior you'll notice this week seems suddenly sickening. That's all it took; a change in perspective. You tried to look away from the truth, but Moon square Mercury doesn't have that in mind as it presses you to open your eyes and take a good, hard look at what's in front of you.

You've got a seriously toxic 'friend' in your midst, and it's time to get rid of the trash. Do it now before you sucker back into the lies.

Aries, Taurus, and Sagittarius are the three zodiac signs who let go of toxic friends during the Moon square Mercury transit on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your feeling today is one of, "Oh, hell no," when you witness one of your friends in action. You have held on to this friendship with some kind of slavish loyalty to the past, as if being friends with this person since childhood comes with a contract that states they must be in your life forever, no matter how troublesome they might become.

With Moon square Mercury on your side, you will see right through that unwritten contract and break it. Enough with the loyalty! You've been loyal and devoted to this person. All they give you in return is aggravation and first-row seats to their never-ending temper tantrum.

You have way too much to deal with in your own life; the last thing you need now is to come to the aid of a friend who needs you to come to their aid every ten minutes. Can they just try to do something independently without you doing it for them? Give them that chance, Aries. Let them go.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When you let go of your toxic friend, you do it gracefully to not hurt them. When they return for more, you tell them that you guys are no longer friends and that it would be a good idea for them to back off. When they throw a pity party for themselves and invite you to support their misery, you remind them that they are not your friend any longer.

Then, Moon square Mercury helps you get right to the point. No more of this 'on the fence' kindness routine; get in touch with your real feeling, Taurus. You have a seriously toxic individual in your life right now, and they are not getting the hint. You need to shut the gate on them, as they will only continue to grub off of you and drain you of your energy.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

This is a toxic waste dump of a person who feeds on the attention they get by creating situations that lure people in, and you've been lured in, Taurus. Time to unravel that line.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon square Mercury is the friend you can trust today, Sagittarius, as it's about to get you out of an obligation you resented being involved with. We're talking about you and several of your friendships. They don't look too good. Maybe you were lonely when you signed on for them, or maybe you just didn't see what they were made of, but during this transit, the light will shine down hard on what makes these people so odious to you.

Two people in your life cause nothing but trouble. They seek attention for their wrong-doings, and when they don't get approval, they turn into angry monsters who will stop at nothing to get their way. The truth is, you've outgrown their brand of nonsense. You grew, they stayed the same, and in the long run, that sameness became stagnant, like a mosquito-filled pond. All you want to do is run away. Do it. Run.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.