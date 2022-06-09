For the three zodiac signs that find themselves in the hot seat for luck in love, there's a good reason why this luck finds you: Moon in Scorpio is in the mood, and we, the people of Earth tend to respond well to that cosmic challenge.

Scorpio is a very passionate and driven zodiac sign. As a constellation, it is the driving force behind transit, such as Moon in Scorpio.

When it hits us, we want love and passion. And that's not exactly a bad thing. Not only that, it's what jump starts love affairs and turns relationships into legends.

Today, certain zodiac signs will find great luck in love. This doesn't necessarily restrict itself to those who are already in love or are partnered. Luck in love extends to those who are searching.

Single people who want to be in relationships enjoy the same luck today as those already in established relationships. What's underneath it all is the desire for connection.

We will have much luck in this department on this day, June 10, 2022.

Essentially, today isn't just about luck in love. It's about taking a relationship to the next level. If that means starting a relationship, then that's covered as well.

Today's the day where that one person out there who has always felt too alone finds someone to spend their time with.

Today is the day where friends find new avenues for fun and frolic, and today is the day where already established relationships grow closer.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Friday, June 10, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today is the day where you take all of your accumulated lessons in love and apply them with much success. You are not about to be fooled again by love, which is why you've steered yourself in the direction of someone you believe to be honest, sincere, and upfront with you regarding what should take place in a good place strong romantic relationship.

Gone are the days where you just wing it; nope, you're about the plans now. You want guarantees and commitments, and you'll stand for nothing less. Good thing you just happen to have found the right person to share these ideals with, as they are just as into it as you are.

With the Moon in Scorpio on your side, Aries, you'll be able to consider this day a very luck-filled one, in love and in romance. Good for you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Grabbing every moment of this day and turning it into love and passion is exactly what you're about; you see an opportunity here, and you are well on your way to taking advantage of it. It's all good; with Moon in Scorpio on your side, you feel you can work your magic well on this day.

Romantically speaking, you're in good form today; your person can't stop staring at you. If you read those signals correctly, it looks like they have some wild ideas.

Their eyes say yes, and you don't need to know the question; you only know that you are there for them, no matter what they're up for. In this case, they're up for serious romance and lovey-dovey snuggling.

There's nothing in your way, no financial upsets or work-related downers —the space is being made for you and your loved one to love each other. Carpe Diem.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've come to a point in your relationship where you know with all certainty that you're staying with this person, no matter what. Knowing this is a real boon; there will be no violent fight, nor will there be words that can tear you apart.

When you know, you know, and what you are aware of is that you will do whatever it takes to make your romance great.

Today gives you that chance, mainly because your partner is also ready for this. There's a chance that you and this person have broken up in the past; that isn't even going to happen again, as you both have come to terms with the fact that you're made for each other.

And now that you're on the right side of the tracks again, you get to experience days like today, where the Moon in Scorpio is not only on your side but there to promote the wishes and dreams that the two of you share. Looks like there's a future for you two, after all, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.