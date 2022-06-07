Wednesday, June 8, 2022, brings us a perfect storm of transits that, when they come together to influence certain zodiac signs, have the power to cause trouble and stress.

Today we have Moon opposition Neptune, and its first action will come in the form of nightmares the kind that sticks with a person throughout the day.

While this nightmare may be meaningless, it still has that 'dark cloud' feel to it, and as it goes with the human psyche, it doesn't take much to throw us off course.

And that's what today is going to feel like: being tossed off the rail.

Let's not stop there, though, as we have two other transits that work to boost the paranoia of Moon opposition Neptune, and those transits are Moon trine Pluto and Moon opposition Jupiter. It's the kind of day where you can't escape your own mind and that mind is not serving you well today.

Many of us will be wandering around today wondering when the next misstep will occur. We doubt ourselves before we even make the first mistake, and it's because of the doubt that we make that mistake in the first place.

So today goes to mistakes made due to not thinking things through, or, our assuming ahead of time that things cannot work. We get in our own way today.

We may wake up distressed thanks to bad dreams from the previous night, but we don't have to necessarily take that vibe with us throughout the day. Unfortunately, the play of these transits makes it very hard to avoid getting in our own way, today.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You wake up feeling upset, and you can't put a finger on the reason why. Did you have an upsetting dream? Possibly. But it's more than that, Taurus...you just have a 'bad' feeling about today. It's as if you can't help but fall into the trap set before by Moon trine Pluto, which is particularly nasty on the mental state.

You work so hard to get yourself into a good head space; you've learned how to say 'no' to the things in your life that are no good for you, and yet today has you confused as to why you even try.

There's a darkness that moves with you today and it's truly upsetting; you can't shake the feeling that something is going to go wrong today and you are also simultaneously conscious of not creating it with thought. You will try to feel numb today to avoid feeling afraid.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always been one to react poorly to fearsome nightmares, and because of the Neptune influence, there's a good chance that you may wake up from a doozy this morning, June 7, 2022. Neptune gets inside our psyches and throws things around, so to speak.

You might feel like you're going down memory lane all day long today, and as you drag up this memory or that bad feeling, you'll start to realize that you're spending way too much time thinking about people you resent, or those who have hurt you.

With close friends all around you, you feel no love; only hurt. You can't remove yourself from this nagging feeling. You are living in the past today and it all starts out with a dream that leaves you feeling off-centered. Jupiter's influence only makes it worse as it expands on your negative feelings and gives them even more power.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you're about to wake up is what you believe confirms your suspicions about someone you work with: you can't trust them. Or...can you? That's the problem with this day. You wake up thinking you've got it all: the solutions are all there and everything makes sense.

That is until everything becomes unclear and confusing again. There are so many conflicting transits to mess up your mind that by mid-day you won't be able to trust your own instincts, and THAT's what's going to drive you nuts today.

Neptune energy has got you so deep into analyzing everything that you can't see the forest for the trees; you think you know everything and you end up ruining something for someone else, because your distrust of them was uncalled for, and the only person you'll end up hurting today is your own self.

