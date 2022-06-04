The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love The Week Of June 6 - 12, 2022

This week seems to open up our love lives in ways that we may not have thought were possible, and all of it is positive and joyful.

We start the week out expressing ourselves well, as Moon square Mercury paves the way for honesty and soul-baring conversation.

As we move through Moon in Virgo and on to Moon trine Venus, we will start to see how easy it is to work with the people we love, building lives together and figuring out ways to make peace in the household.

We'll be transiting through Moon in Libra, putting our actions into perspective. We will ask questions like, "Why am I doing this?" And "Should I let my partner know my true feelings?" This week is devoted to the sharing of secrets and inner thoughts.

What we might have been afraid of only last week seems possible and easier this week. In love, we are there to save our relationships, not destroy them. We want love to last, and during this week, we are on board with putting in the effort it takes to make it successful.

During the latter part of the week, we will be visited by Sun trine Moon, which always presents us with clarity and hope. We know that it's effortless to slip back into the dregs of negative thinking, and we know what that does to our love life; it ruins it.

This is something we won't tolerate this week. Certain zodiac signs will be so proactive in the fight to keep their relationships going strong that they will call themselves victorious by the week's end.

This is what makes Aries, Scorpio, and Pisces luckiest in love, June 6 -12, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll feel more optimistic about your love life this week. You and your partner will decide to do something you haven't done before: speak honestly with each other. Now, it's not as if you both have major secrets to hide, but you both have kept things from each other, which has aroused suspicion.

You feel as though you need to mature that this 'keep my secrets to myself' thing is rooted in insecurity and immaturity, and honestly, you want to grow.

After all, you're Aries; you don't stay down for long.

You know that relationships mean work and that if you don't put in the time, you don't get the benefits. You and your mate will look each other in the eye and know that it's time to start sharing. You'll also find out that this was one of the best ideas.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you may come to experience this week is the after effect of a major argument with your loved one, which will be surprisingly ... exciting. It's as if you and your partner had cleared the air of something that needed clearing for too long.

Now that you've battled it out, you've both said what's on your minds. You know what you're from this point on. What happened was that you needed to argue. You needed the adversity.

You both needed it in full power — without this 'fight,' you'd still be in a place of stagnancy, like pooled water that only attracts bugs. Now that you've said what you needed to say, things seem free, airy, and refreshing.

It took a major argument for the two of you to see just how good you really have it, and this week is all about that evolution.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luck in love comes to you this week as a well-deserved feeling of being appreciated. You have gone out of your way to please the person you are with. While you might have anticipated a lukewarm response to your efforts, you will be surprised at just how into it your person is.

It seems as though they've been waiting for a week like this to arrive as it also gives them the courage to tell you how they feel about you, and Pisces, you have nothing to fear on this count.

Your partner is madly in love with you. While you may have forgotten that or placed less importance on it than you should, you will learn this week that you are loved, appreciated, and needed thanks to the transits in place. Continue to do the good work that you do, Pisces. You will always have the love you need.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.