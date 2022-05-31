The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Moon Square Jupiter On June 1, 2022

There's a difference between luck in love and working hard towards making your love life improve.

The first is expressly a result of the transits that rule love and luck. The latter is due to personal effort and the desire to restore calm and hope to a relationship that might be on its last legs.

Today, June 1, brings with it broad-minded thinking, and when we can see the big picture, we can make the right moves towards being a part of its success.

Love lives improve today, and for one reason alone: the people involved not only see a way to create a better and more loving environment but because they put an effort in.

It's simply that: effort. Moon square Jupiter stimulates our desire to 'fix' things and fix things we shall, starting with our broken-down relationships.

We don't have to wait for things to become shambles; we only have to identify that something needs a 'tune-up' and get after it.

This transit works on relationships that are already in existence. This isn't where you find the love of your life or run into your soul mate.

Nope, this is for those who have been struggling in the romances and do not want to let it go.

Today brings improvement to the couples who dare to go there, meaning couples who see a future and are willing to work towards making it a beautiful thing.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Moon Square Jupiter on June 1, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are willing to put in the efforts needed to mend your broken relationship. With the assistance of your partner, the two of you will finally be able to see a clearing up ahead. The time you spent making an attempt at taking things to a new level is working; both you and the person you love are willing to try, and that's all anyone can ask for.

There is no looming sense of disaster today; you both want things to work out.

Though you've had many serious arguments that would lead another couple to ruin, you have the stamina to figure out what's going on and how to move forward, in peace and in love, with this person.

You'd rather try again than let it fail, and it seems that on June 1, you'll have found the magic moment. You'll notice a very authentic 'upgrade' starting to take shape in the relationship very soon.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's an improvement coming your way. Being that you are you, you'll be more than open to it, especially because it's so positive. You've had a feeling for a while now that if you continue to let this relationship fall into nothingness, it will eventually become nothing.

Honestly, that's NOT what you want. Today hits you hard: relationships need maintenance.

In the past, you got used to seeing where things go without really being a part of directing them ... you just let it flow and go with it. Now, you realize that you need to play an active role in the making or breaking of your romance.

You've got this brilliant helper, aka Moon square Jupiter. You feel like you're ready to take this on. What is this whole thing worth if you don't put in any effort? The truth is, this is worth everything, so get to work, Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Moon square Jupiter is a powerful transit where you are concerned, in so much as it acts as an inspiring agent of change. This means that you can change your future today if you simply put in the effort. You recognize where that effort is needed: in your romantic relationship.

It's now or never where this love affair is concerned, and where you were once so in love with this person, your love has faded into a dull place, and you're not the only one who has noticed: they are aware of it, too.

But they, too, know they played a role in the dulling down of the romance, and they're willing to do something about it — if you are. And, you are. This day is the hinge that opens the door, so to speak. What you do on this day could change the entire relationship for the better. Open your heart to the idea of improvements that comes as a result of compromise.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.