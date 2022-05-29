The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, May 30, 2022

It's a rough horoscope day for three zodiac signs on May 30, 2022, and for Taurus, Libra, and Cancer there's only one thing that stands in our way today: our own stubbornness.

We are standing in our own way, which implies that if we want to change things, we need to admit that we are the problem and then DO something about it.

We've been insisting on things going a certain way; it's as if we can't see past our own opinion, and even when things don't work out as a result of our stubborn behavior, we still don't attempt a different tact.

With the New Moon in Gemini showing up on May 30, we will be presented with an idea: change your ways or fall behind. It's that simple.

This is the time for us to develop a new plan or slip back into the pit where nothing grows. It's time to grow up, zodiac signs. It's time to admit defeat and move on. So what if you've 'done it this way all your life'?

If it didn't work, then it's never going to. Stop beating a dead horse. It's time to seek out a new perspective.

What makes this day hard for certain zodiac signs is that everything about today is 'in the head.' It's as if we just can't get out of our own minds, which also implies that we better think good thoughts or be stuck with the bad ones. Today brings on the concept of the bottomless pit of worry.

Do yourself a favor, signs, don't fall into it.

Here’s what to expect if you’re one of the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Monday, May 30, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may be hit with the nervous stick today, as things don't seem stable to you. You are currently worried about your job and how finances will turn out for you. You are fortunate that you're doing OK right now, but you can't help but feel that there's something wrong with the picture.

The New Moon in Gemini does not put your mind at ease. In fact, it seems to drum up all of your fears and insecurities in terms of money terror and your financial future. Understand that this is all in your mind and not actually happening.

While you do have good reason to be nervous and concerned, you do not have to listen to every paranoid notion that pops into your mind. This day will be rough for you because you will give way too much credit to your paranoid delusions.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may feel torn today as your intuitive senses will be everywhere. On the one hand, you'll feel as though you can tap into the truth, while, on the other hand, you don't know if you can trust your own gut feeling.

The idea of being torn by your own emotions is what's going to rip this day in two for you, Libra. A lot is going on mentally, and while that's usually your playing field, it's as if today brings on too much, too fast, and you will find it hard to process it all.

Gemini energy always brings in 'both sides of the coin', and in a way, that's exactly what you DIDN'T need today. You want cold, hard facts, and all today provides you with shady, ambiguous ideas that get you nowhere. Time for a Japanese tea ritual to let you know the value of patience.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You wake up today with a sense of dread; you're dealing with the Mercury retrograde AND the New Moon in Gemini, and honestly, it's all a bit too much for you. You also know yourself well, and if you follow your own advice today — which you should — you'll do something that goes against the grain: take a bath, relax, and don't go to work.

If you feel so nervous and upset about something that you can't even put your finger on, it might be best to bow out of the day altogether. While this isn't the ultimate advice for a working person, it's good advice if you want to honor yourself as a human being.

You're not an automaton who can deliver the goods while the building collapses around you; you're a human being who needs some time off to NOT think. Call it a 'blob' day. Everybody deserves a blob day, right?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.