The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, May 23, 2022

With your Sun sextile Jupiter and Mercury sextile Mars, it looks as though you are about to have yourself a heck of a good day...that is, of course, if your zodiac sign falls into the category of one that deals well and makes the best of things while under the influence of the aforementioned transits.

We're looking at big personalities that rise to the top of the heap today, as well as those who are able to happily find their own niche.

This day is meant for the individual, but not just any individual; this day encourages the free-thinkers to come out of the closet and inspires those who do not care what others think of them.

The name of the game is 'go for the creativity' and do not worry about the effect you have on others. Not today.

Today is for the person who wishes to accomplish something positive, and possibly something beautiful.

What's going to work against us is the idea that we might not be up to the task, and we may end up doubting that we are made up of the right stuff and that perhaps things like 'excellence' are not really possible in our lives.

So, while we have much goodness to reel in, should we want that goodness, we are also dealing with the fact that many of us, due to our astrological position, might sway towards self-doubt over self-confidence.

On this day, where so much good can and will happen, certain signs of the Zodiac will simply bow out this Monday.

Especially, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius who have rough horoscopes on May 23, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you do have a big personality and can handle just about anything that comes your way, you are also someone who has a big ego, and it will be that ego that will fall prey to a ridiculous challenge on this day. Because you have a good sense of who you are and what you are here for, you tend to come off as snobbish and intolerant.

While that may not feel like a comfortable description for you, you will be proving that you are, indeed, intolerant during this day because something, or rather, someone in your life will be so offensive and insensitive to you that you may end up giving them a piece of your mind.

You can't hold back today, and that's because Jupiter makes everything seem possible to you. Unfortunately, this possible privilege works the wrong way on you and causes you to unleash hell in words, upon someone else's head.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's a rough day for you, Capricorn, because today holds all sorts of mishaps and misadventures; none of which you feel are important enough to merit your attention.

This attitude of "I don't care what happens" might look better on paper than it does in real life, because today is going to bring forth all you detest, in living color, and in ignoring these things, you'll end up giving yourself more work, more hassles and more time spent trying to undo the damage caused by ignoring these matters.

In truth, all you really want is to hang out by yourself, and get things done by yourself, and the last thing you need today is for someone else to come on and offer to 'help.'

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You already know they can't help and you're tired of letting people aid you just so you can come off as the merciful one. You're not in the mood for mercy or sharing, today. You're on your own...it you can finally convince others to just back off.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes this day sort of rough for you is that you do not like to hear how 'bad' you are from people who believe they are only trying to help. The thing is, some of what they say is true, and while it doesn't refer to you being 'bad' per se, your friends seem to feel it's time to 'get you moving along' because they feel you need to get a grip on reality and start living your life as a 'normal' person.

Well, after the laugh riot that will ensue due to your belief on what constitutes for 'normal' you will end up feeling insulted. How dare these people to get in your face to tell you what you should do with your life? You'll do exactly as you wish, Aquarius, as you always have. What makes this day hard to deal with, however, is that their words will make you think, and that will lead to uncomfortable places.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.