There's nothing worse than that moment when we are with the person we love more than anything in the world, and we get to see them do something so stupid that our perception of that person changes right before our eyes.

We never want to see the truth, we human beings; we always want the perfected fantasy, and if we are to remain as idealistic as all that, then we'd better get used to the fact that disappointment will always be our calling card.

The more perfection we expect, the greater our disappointment will be, always.

And so, thanks to the speedy processing time that comes along with a transit like Moon square Pluto, we will, once again, be watching our ideals sink into the mire of reality.

This transit tends to go for the throat, which means our love lives.

Beware the Moon square Pluto, as it may show us visions of our loved ones doing everything they possibly can do to unintentionally disappoint us.

We also have to look at our own selves, during Moon square Pluto. Are we, perhaps, being a little too demanding? Have we set up our standards, maybe, too high and thus impossible to live up to?

There is always that, yes. May 23, 2022, is the day when we come to realize that there is no one in the world who can live up to the ideals we have in our minds. We then have a choice: deal with it, or let disappointment rule our world. What will you do?

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Disappoint Them During The Moon Square Pluto On May 23, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Oh, when doesn't your relationship disappoint you, Gemini? You've never once accepted anyone's ways; you've always found this, that, and the other thing wrong with whomever you've fallen in love with.

It's a wonder you allow yourself to fall in love at all as you seem to walk into every relationship with a list of things that this person has to live up to or be considered a disappointment.

Well, in your case, what you look for, you find, and you will once again find fault in the person you are presently involved with.

If you insist on seeing the world through dirt-coated glasses, then you'll only ever see dirt-covered people, and that's not fair to you or to them. You really need to chuck the bad perception and let the sunshine in on your love life, Gemini.

Consider this: you may be the reason why your relationships don't work out. You're too harsh on people; you judge too carelessly. You are disappointed before you are pleased.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's a good reason why you feel disappointment during the Moon square Pluto, and it's because you expected the person you are in a relationship with to turn into some kind of ideal made manifest. You didn't take into consideration that the person you fell in love with might come with actual flaws, as humans tend to do.

You held this person up to such a high standard, believing that if they could live up to your expectations, then you'd be the lucky one to get away with having the perfect love life.

Why you decided you need perfection is something that you don't even know the answer to, but your quest for the perfect love life has granted you insider info that lets you know that such a thing does not exist. Now, you're stuck with someone who is less than perfect. What will you do, Cancer?

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Well, everything started out so good, so what went wrong? In truth, nothing went wrong. What happened, in your relationship, is that life happened, and when life happens, a whole slew of unpredictable events take place, some of which are revealing.

What was revealed within the context of your love life, is that the person you're involved with is just a regular old person, as opposed to the superhero that you once believed them to be. No, they don't do anything wrong, and no, they don't hurt you.

They just aren't your version of 'perfect' and being a Scorpio, being 'perfect' really means something to you.

Your partner was once so special to you, and you just 'knew' that they were 'the one' for you, until, little by little they started to show you who they really were: the same person as the one you met, only more human than before. Moon square Pluto comes on strong and fast and leaves you in the disappointment zone.

