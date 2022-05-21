We may find ourselves stumbling around not knowing our way around our own homes as Mercury enters Taurus and the Moon enters Pisces.

There's a feeling that's happening today that is akin to having clouds in our head; we feel fine, but we can't help but feel that there's something 'out there' that isn't right.

This day is about gut feelings and how we can either work with them or let them drive us into a state of paranoia and unease.

We also have Mars sextile Pluto, to work with, which is a transit that can bring out our nasty side.

So, say, for instance, we get that 'gut' feeling that something is wrong. Instead of investigating its reality, we assume it's a horror show and we act accordingly.

Meaning, we throw fits, we act irrationally and we embarrass ourselves completely just because you didn't take the time to see if any of it is even worth our while.

So, this day is somewhat rough for a few of the signs of the Zodiac, simply because they make it that way for themselves.

Nobody's a victim today; all the pain we may experience, no matter how petty or ridiculous, is self-inflicted. We are our own worst enemy today, simply because our patience has run dry and we feel way too intolerant to give anything more than a moment of our precious time.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, May 22, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What makes this day hard for you, Cancer is that you weren't in the mood to be in a bad mood. Today was the day you set aside for peace and harmony, and by the end of today, you'll be laughing hysterically over the irony of that wish.

What's bugging you today is that crazy ol' Mars sextile Pluto, which seems to bring out your every paranoia and insecurity.

That you suddenly go from secure and able Cancer superstar to the crazed, drooling, monster of intolerance was not what you had counted on for today's activities. This has nothing to do with peace and harmony! How did things fall so far off course?

Well, they just did, because Mars sextile Pluto needs no explanation. It arrives, tosses its heavy load of confusion onto you, and lets you deal with it. And how you deal with it, of course, by driving yourself crazy, until the transit finally abates.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Yeah, May 22 isn't looking all that faboo for you, Leo. You'd be fine enough with Mercury in Taurus, as that could, at least, make you feel like you can get your point across, but no such luck today not with ferocious Mars sextile Pluto doing the nasty on your mental state. What starts out as a normal, regular ol' day rapidly turns into a competition between you and a friend.

The stakes are: who is the bigger, louder fool? You could never think of yourself as anyone's fool, but you certainly will look like you're going for the gold on this day.

The things that will come out of your mouth (thanks, Moon square Mercury) will baffle even you. What you think is a clever retort today is actually an over-the-top declaration of your moronic inability to handle being confronted. If you could come off that throne for a minute or two, you might be able to see just how much this day causes you to overreact and treat people badly.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You just woke up dissatisfied today. Unhappy with your romance, disenchanted with your job, and generally dissatisfied with the way your life turned out. It's a "poor, poor pitiful me" kind of day and with the Moon conjunction with Saturn leading up the transit march, you'll be feeling even more lonely than you thought possible.

What's awful about this day is that it's all in your mind. In a way, this could lead to you rejoicing over the fact that nothing is really wrong with anything in your life.

It's just that your perception today makes you feel hopeless and alienated. Take time to work things out in your head, Capricorn.

We all have days like this and you have to remember that this day is not only a flash in the pan, experience-wise, but it's also being manipulated by transits that have one job alone: to manipulate human lives. You're a transit victim today, and yes, it will pass.

