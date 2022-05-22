The 3 Zodiac Signs Ready To Love Again During The Moon Sextile Uranus On May 23, 2022

Who is ready to love again? It could be your zodiac sign during the Moon sextile Uranus transit starting May 23, 2022.

Love is such a strange thing, isn't it? We seem to go back and forth with it; at once, we want and need it in our lives, and then, out of what feels like nowhere, we feel a need to pull away from it, as if giving another minute to love will make us go out of our minds.

So, we so very much want to throw our entire soul into love, and in the next minute, we look at love as if it were this sucking vortex that, if entered, would only spit us out, hopefully, whole.

As human beings who have experience with love, many of us know this dramatization to be somewhat true.

Love feels so good and so necessary, but experience shows us that it's never what it seems to be on the surface; to love another human being means to prepare for that person's reality in our lives, and that is not always what we really want.

We want the hyped-up fantasy, the dream.

We do not always want the drama, the reality, or the toenail clippings that catch our eye because we're at that place in the 'romance' where we know someone 'too' well and because of that particular version of intimacy, we get to experience the 'toenail' phase.

Still, banishing someone from our lives because of their toenail clippings is only a part of why we end relationships.

We end relationships for a zillion other reasons, and when they're done, if we're smart, we take some time before loving again.

And guess what kiddos? Moon sextile Uranus means it's time to love again. Get ready. Here it comes.

If you're one of these three zodiac signs on May 23, 2022, then it's time to love again.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You go through phases, just like the rest of us, but when you slam the gate shut on love, you get pretty adamant about it. But that's you, Aries — very dramatic, very resolute. You also know this about yourself and you figure that if you shut the gate, then you can open it up whenever you want if you feel the time is right.

You've recently shut that gate down, bitterly and with anger in your heart.

Love is something you'd save for those who could deserve it; you feel like you no longer wish to waste your precious emotions on those who don't 'get it.'

For you, going through this is the healing phase. And as Moon sextile Uranus looms above us, you will feel your heart soften up on this topic, and you might be able to see love working its way back into your life again.

But it has to be vetted first! None shall pass until they are fully checked out and approved of. Smart Aries!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's a reason you are ready to love again, and that's because you have already started to and have been taking your time figuring out if it's going to last. Moon sextile Uranus brings with it the eye-opening energy that lets you see that the person you think you love right now, really is golden.

The past has taught you that you are the kind of person who will always have something romantic going on, but it's also shown you that you don't necessarily need to pour your whole heart into it.

Of course, that's where you want this to go, but you've held back.

Moon sextile Uranus shines the light on the truth of the relationship you're presently in, and it tells you that this is safe. It's OK now. The past is not the present; you learned what you needed to know about love, and the person you are with now lets you feel as though it's time to love again. You are ready.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you fall in love, you go all the way. Your emotions are on high and there's no boundary you won't cross. You go hard and if by some misfortune, this infatuation turns to dust, you take on the role of the embittered, loveless hermit.

You cry, "I will never love again!" Love, in your opinion, is only for those who wish to experience heartbreak and disaster. That is, until, you fall in love again, which is of course, madly, as per usual.

And that is, of course, when you will also be under the influence of Moon sextile Uranus, which is NOW. So, strap on your seatbelt, Virgo, because you're about to do it again.

Bitterness be damned, you've got this one life to live and goshdarnit, you're going to live it. You and the Uranus energy, Virgo — it's like you can't get enough of the stuff.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.