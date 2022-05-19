The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Friday, May 20, 2022

On the day that we entertain two of the 'wonkier' transits, such as Moon sextile Mars and Moon conjunction Pluto, we can expect 'wonky' results.

If things seem to be a bit 'off' today, there's a reason. Moon sextile Mars gives off an energy of confusion.

With the Moon trine Mercury happening at the same time as the Moon conjunction Pluto, we have a situation here, as they say.

So which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on May 20, 2022, as a result?

Scorpio, Virgo, and Taurus, of course. Scorpio is ruled by Mars and Pluto. The Moon is exalted in Taurus, and Virgo is ruled by Mercury.

We don't know why things are 'off' but in trying to figure it all out for certain these three signs of the Zodiac find the energy somewhat challenging.

Much of the trouble will feel personal, and will more than likely have something to do with someone we are focused on, say, for instance, a child or a romantic partner.

On Friday, we will think about changing something without thinking it through.

We may even go so far as to completely bypass the 'thinking it through' phase and leap right into the change, which, because of our hasty and senseless approach, may end up backfiring in our faces. This day, if anything, shows us that we need to back up, take a breath, fact-check, and then progress.

With Pluto's dark energy at play, some of us may end up taking things way too personally. This is our ego speaking; on this day, we will demand negative attention. "I'm the worst!" "Feel sorry for me!"

"There's no one sadder than poor, poor pitiful me!" This dark energy makes being bad a competitive sport. And three of our astrological signs will take the Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

The day is rough for Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio.

Here's how the energy affects these three zodiac signs with rougher than usual horoscopes Friday, May 20, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today is the day you feel called out, and whether or not that happens is completely up to your perception. You'll be in a situation where people are talking; you might happen to eavesdrop on something you weren't supposed to hear.

It's not terrible, but it is about you, and you feel unnerved at the thought that people — friends, at that — would actually talk behind your back, without you there to back up the truths or deny the lies. So, it's not about the content of what they say but about the nerve they have to talk about you.

You are not one to enjoy being falsely represented, but still, you take a back seat on this. And while you may hide from the people who are talking about you, they will get a sense of your displeasure, as you will more than likely snub them all day long. Pluto's energy gives you the power to give the cold shoulder freely.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There are days where you can take it, and days like today, where not only can you NOT take it, but nothing seems to make sense to you. Moon sextile Mars has got you poised for battle, which would seem a whole lot cooler if you were a warrior on the battlefield, but no, you're just a regular ol' person dealing with regular ol' things.

Except for today, nothing feels regular to you; it all feels burdensome and tangential. It's like you feel forced to pay attention to something that has nothing to do with you or your life, and in doing so, you start to feel weary and exhausted.

All you can think about is 'going out tonight' or grabbing a drink. The day can't come to a close fast enough for you. Everyone's on your nerves, and don't even try to have a conversation today with your romantic partner, because the last thing on your mind is romance.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If ever there were a day where you would summon up all that makes you come across as a royal snob, today is that day — and, you'll feel mighty justified by wearing this title.

You feel as though you know better than everyone around you today, and rather than humor people by letting them have their way, you intervene and push things in your direction.

You just don't trust the decision-making skills of those around you, and you might be on to something at that, being that Moon sextile Mars might be messing with their ability to see clearly.

While this doesn't automatically default to YOU being the one who sees clearly, you'd rather take over anyway. Your aggressive pushiness will be noticed and resented, making you the person to avoid today.

It may not be a fun position to be in, but you may also not be wrong in your choices for today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.