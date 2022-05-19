The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Compromise During The Moon Trine Uranus, Friday, May 20, 2022

When we have the Moon speak to Uranus, we run into situations where people do things like define us, or tell us who we are and why we are the way we are.

It's just one of those things; this transit tends to make people feel as though they have the right to interfere in other people's lives, and this, oftentimes leads to unsolicited advice and nervy assumptions.

During the Moon Uranus drama, there's always someone around who believes they know us better than we know ourselves, and that is just flat out obnoxious.

And so, our reaction to someone else telling us how to live our lives will be met with our unwillingness to compromise. We do not want to hear what they have to say because we already know they're off track and somehow hellbent on telling us to change our ways.

Uranus energy seems to give people the nerve to get in the way of other people's lives. And when confronted with someone's very intense opinion, there are several of us here who simply won't go along with the package deal laid out for us.

If we are lumped into a category that we know we don't fit into, then the last thing we'll do is agree to half of what we want. We won't 50/50 our stance just to make it convenient for someone else to feel right.

We are who we are, and for most of us, we took the long road to get here. If we refuse to compromise, there's a reason. Life is all compromise, so this isn't about a stilted ego or an inability to progress or change; this is about being true to one's self.

Refusing to meet halfway isn't always about being stubborn. During the Moon making waves with chaotic Uranus, on May 20, 2022, refusing to compromise is about being true to one's own self, simply.

Here's why Libra, Sagittarius, and Capricorn will not bend for any reason on Friday.

And what makes them the three zodiac signs who refuse to compromise during the Moon trine Uranus, May 20, 2022

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've never been a big fan of compromising and you are most certainly not about to start any time soon. And with the Moon and Uranus in the sky, your feelings on the topic are strong: "I don't do compromise."

This has established you as a bit of a hard case; people have started to assume you'll be the one stick-in-the-mud who won't try something new or agree to some new way of thinking. And do you care? Not at all.

When people try to change you, or 'save' you, you figure that they have a desire to fulfill and that it has very little to do with you and very much to do with their ego's needs.

You don't do what people tell you to do even if they promise you that your actions will change the world or save the planet.

You go at your pace, and if saving the planet is on YOUR to-do list, THEN you'll go about doing it, but you won't do it if you're told to do it because if you're not in the mood at the time, then anything other than what pleases your mood will be considered an unnecessary compromise, to you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The past has taught you to watch out for words like, "compromise." It seems that every time you actually go ahead and compromise yourself for someone else, you end up regretting it.

Compromise is necessary for life, it's true, but it's also something one can use their own discretion in when deciding whether or not this particular trade-off is worth it. Sure, you'll concede if you have to, but you've learned that you don't always have to.

Sometimes, sticking to your own principles is the only thing that allows you to breathe freely; you're not the person who follows the rules to the tee.

And on this day, May 20, you will refuse to compromise on a topic that always seems to get everyone in a snit; your way of life.

Whether it's your fight to deny religion or your lack of interest in loving 'the right person' — you stick to your guns on this day and you refuse to settle for less than what you believe in.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You recognize the importance of finding a middle ground, and you figure you've done enough of it to last a lifetime. You accommodate in your romantic relationship, you compromise in your job, and you've compromised your spare time.

But if there is one thing you will not bargain with, it's your health ... and that includes mental health, as well.

You are very concerned with being in top shape and if that means you are disciplined and adamant about exercise and good eating habits, then that's what works for you. And, as you've discovered, when a thing works, you don't blow it.

What works for you is your personal system of staying healthy. You are not lured in by the temptations of other people's habits. There is no option in your world for compromising good habits. You will do as you do, your way, without compromise on this day.

