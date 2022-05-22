As the Lunar Eclipse Full Moon in Scorpio is nothing more than a distant memory, your focus shifts to quiet determination to move forward.

Life is not always about change or new chapters. While you are looking forward to that space of calm consistency, even if it does not feel like it at this moment, that is what you are creating.

There are certain years or even phrases about upleveling and changing yourself and your life; this is one of those times.

Being in a state of contentedness where life is like what you have dreamed of requires sacrifice and work to achieve it.

It takes being able to release what is taking up space, radical honesty, and unwavering courage.

On this journey, there is a time for making plans, having conversations with others, and then there is a time to simply move ahead in silence.

An interesting phase is being ushered in under the guise of Mercury in Taurus and a connection between the Pisces Moon and Uranus in Taurus.

It is time to keep your plans to yourself. Embrace your confidence and determination, and remember that not everyone you share your plans with wants you to succeed.

Sometimes, they work against the joy you want to create.

Today and this part of your journey are about remembering that keeping your plans to yourself can empower you to achieve more than you had planned.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, May 23, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mars and the Moon are in your zodiac sign today, giving you a sense of deep empowerment. There is no more hiding behind your own pain or the shadows your emotions used to hold.

You are ready to step into this new phase of your life where not only do you trust your feelings, but you also are realizing what it is that makes you so unique. This is the result of learning that all those years when it felt like a burden that you saw the world so differently are a gift. You just did not know how to receive it at first.

You often do your best in quiet, so this current energy will have you excelling within.

Instead of this quiet feeling anxious for you, it feels strong, fertile, and what you know you can build upon. This is the energy that Mars and the Moon today in your signs bring a sense of adventure, travel, and exploration.

You feel ambitious and independent. Whatever you are planning right now is not just going to be amazing. Still, it will be something that you put your full heart into. You have always been capable of creating anything you could dream of. Thankfully you are finally learning this.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter is still settling into Aries, where it will be through the fall. This will bring a great sense of abundance to your life. You may have to make some hard decisions about what really feels like growing in your life versus what no longer is. This is the deal that Jupiter makes with whatever sign its blessing with the luck that it represents.

You must keep in mind that all this that is happening right now is part of what you have been asking for. Yes, you are going to have to make some decisions and choices. Yes, you are going to have to do some work.

But in the end, you will see just how divinely everything in your life is connected.

You will see that there is a benefit in having your plans not work out. You do not always need to feel like everything is under control to be happy and that the best things in life are not meticulously planned but simply enjoyed.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Today, Jupiter in Aries unites with the Sun in Gemini, calling you to act on creating more abundance in your life. But it is also about joy and realizing just how much the simple things are, also those that mean the most.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Sun in Gemini aligns with Jupiter in Aries today, giving you a day that seems straight from a dream. It can have some lasting effects, but for you, it is more about enjoying what is in the moment than strategizing or long-term planning.

For you, what takes away from your ability to enjoy yourself is over the overthinking or inability to truly be in the present moment. Today the Sun will be directing your energy towards Jupiter’s abundance. You feel a high level of success and drive to pursue what makes your soul happy.

This means that it should not be more difficult than today.

Let yourself just do what makes you happy. Allow yourself the gift of leaning into what you need instead of simply overthinking or making it more complicated than it is. You must understand today that you deserve to not be stealing joy away from yourself any longer.

Let go of your thoughts and step into the radiance of Jupiter that is going to help you direct all that energy towards one space. Because your indecision can often spread to matters of your heart, today’s energy is also about stepping into greater confidence within your relationship. The theme is to let yourself receive the happiness that you so desire.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.