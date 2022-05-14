The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, May 15, 2022

Today belongs to the dreamers. For those who carry secret wishes in their heart, and for the folks who dream of a perfect love — this day is yours alone.

There's luck in love for three zodiac signs. But which three will be the luckiest on May 15, 2022?

Does luck in love necessarily mean you'll be finding your true love? Maybe, maybe not, but what's important about today being 'for the dreamers' is that love remains alive in the hearts and minds of those who want it.

This is the kind of love that may be restricted to fantasy, and if there are people out there who think this is ridiculous, then they have no idea what it's like to have happy fantasies.

Moon trine Neptune encourages us to fantasize freely.

Society puts so much pressure on us to become perfect people with perfect love lives, but when it comes to just kicking back and allowing ourselves a little private world of our own, this behavior is scowled upon.

In the same way that the supernatural is something we have all experienced in one way or another, so, too, is fantasy; we fantasize about lovers, love lives, and happiness — and for some, it works. In fact, fantasy works much better than reality for many people, though no one is keen to admit that.

Moon trine Neptune stirs up our imaginations and lets us have a good time — inside our heads. Believe it or not, it's NORMAL to have fantasies.

And when we fantasize about great love stories that only exist inside our minds, stories that raise our spirits and make us feel good, who is to say that this isn't the luckiest state of mind ever? If you are prone to fantasy, then today is the right day to go for it, full force.

The three zodiac signs luckiest in love on Sunday, May 15, 2022, are Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel very lucky in love today because the love you keep is the love inside your head, and that's a fine place for love to reside. There's nothing you enjoy more than spending time in your mind, as you happen to be imaginative and brilliant; there's never a dull moment for you in that bean.

Your focus may be on someone who catches your eye today, and that person can be someone you know, or maybe just someone you saw on TV. That's the thing with us humans: our love is not limited to our immediate environment.

We can feel 'true' love just by looking at some celebrity, or by reading the great words of some talented writer. We are not limited, and Aries, by nature knows nothing of limitation. You are lucky in love today because you don't let anyone dictate to you what love is supposed to look like. Power ram!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today brings you a special kind of luck, and it will look like you being satisfied with something you've done and honoring yourself for it. So, luck in love refers to self-love today, and you are there for all of it. It's about time, too, as you've had so much self-doubt over the last few weeks that you didn't think you'd ever be able to rise above again.

You may be in a relationship with a romantic partner, but the luck is not focused on relationships with other people today.

Today is all about you. There are things in your life that stand out as items that need to be focused on, and today is the day you'll set aside the time to start paying greater attention to that which has gone to neglect.

This is a great day for you to take that lucky self-love and turn it into a healthier lifestyle. Moon trine Neptune gives you the mental space in which you can create the rest of your lucky life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are no stranger to the fantasy life, and you've come to rely upon this inner world for comfort. The world is a harsh place, and while you are still a very well-loved person, you sometimes prefer the company of your own self to that of others.

Today, during Moon trine Neptune, all of your fantastical desires will have a chance to play out on the screen of your psyche.

Because you have no fear of being alone, you'll be in great luck, because it will be in the alone spaces that you will discover great love of self, and a couple of wild new ideas to think about at a later date.

There's great power in the mind, and you are open to this, always. You believe that security is in the head and that while physical love is a great thing, it can't beat the fantastical, mental romance that a person can have ... with themself if they can accept that we are so much more than 'normal.' You are healthiest when you allow yourself the freedom to roam the terrains of your mind.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.