The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Friday, May 13, 2022

What three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on Friday, May 13, 2022?

With our leading transit today being Moon trine Saturn, we will come to understand that luck in love means getting to the point and saying what's on our minds so that our future with whomever it is that we wish to stay lucky with is possible.

This means bringing up the things we tried to avoid talking about but knew all along that one day we'd have to confront them.

This is the day for that kind of up-close and in-your-mug confrontation. But the best part is that once done, it's done for good.

This is the perfect kind of day for love if you're a Cancer, Libra, or Scorpio zodiac sign, and here's why.

They come to understand how short life is and how important it is to say what's on our mind NOW, rather than wait for 'the perfect moment.'

Sometimes that perfect moment never comes, so why wait? And in love, this is crucial; let there be no repression in your relationship, no withheld secrets, no shady thoughts that could blossom into resentments down the road. This week is for getting to the point.

And while we're getting to the point, let's also show our partners that we mean business and that we are also capable of hearing them out as well.

This week brings in the idea that if two people make serious efforts to communicate, there is nothing but success to come in their future.

And that is what makes Cancer, Libra, and Scorpio the three zodiac signs luckiest in love on Friday, May 13, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's a big week for you in terms of being able to communicate and on this day, you'll be opening up to your romantic partner in ways you never thought were possible. They are about to do something for you that will blow your mind and being that this gift of theirs is so sudden, so spontaneous, and kind, you'll feel completely at ease.

This gives you the courage to be yourself, which is a thing you've withheld from them, for fear that you might scare them away.

That's where you go wrong, Cancer. It seems this person is much more interested in you than you once believed and that it will take more than 'just being yourself' to scare them away. Today, luck looks like your person telling you in no uncertain terms that they are here for you, until the very end.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It may be Friday the 13th for everyone else, but for you, it's time to celebrate the awesome goodness that is your present romantic relationship. Because of your easy-going charm, you've made it easier for your partner to express themselves to you. On this day, you will both be speaking freely — as well as setting boundaries.

You have both discovered that you can live together in harmony ONLY if you establish boundaries.

There's something crystal clear about a romantic relationship that respects the borders of the people involved; we're not all cut out for marriage or even for living with another person.

Boundaries are essential for you, and it just so happens that your partner is completely on board for that kind of respect, as well. Also, once started, there's no question as to which way to go. Setting up this kind of standard in the relationship guarantees longevity and success.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon trine Saturn could work both ways on you; it could make you feel restricted and stuck, or it could be just the thing to pluck you out of your inhibitions so that you can become a better person for the one you love.

Whatever's been holding you back is something you are conscious of; you know that you need to open up more, communicate with more intention, and it will be on this day that the luck for you opens up in this department.

Trust in the person you love as they are here for you and will take whatever it is you have to give, as long as you give it with respect.

You will realize that certain things are indeed expected of you, and while that might spark off feelings of rebellion, it might also put your love life into perspective. You need to see the big picture here; your person is here to stay.

What you do with that info can make or break your life, but consider this day as lucky as it finally allows you to see that there actually IS something to do to make the two of you grow closer.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.