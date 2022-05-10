The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Today brings us the joy ride that comes with Moon opposition Mars, Sun trine Moon, Moon opposition Neptune and Moon trine Pluto.

And yes, it doesn't help that Mercury is retrograde. And, that is sarcasm, though it wouldn't be a surprise if jokes and sarcastic digs go over everyone's head today. This is the day where we take everything seriously and nothing is funny. Dig in, kids, this day promises a whole lot of foul play.

With the fire of Mars backing up our moves today, we can safely assume that we will be sparring with just about everyone we come into contact with. And with the help of Moon trine Pluto, our fights will be all the more passionate and ... absurd.

We will get ourselves into situations that we won't leave, due to pride. It's that attitude of always needing to be right that will give us the greatest heartache today. Some people just can't back down, even when they know they are wrong (Hi, Aries and Virgo.)

And so on May 11, a day that is probably shining with sunlight and sparkling with promise, certain signs of the Zodiac will go out of their way to make this day grime-covered and sticky with negativity. Our only hope is the power of the Sun trine Moon, which may help us to become introspective enough to see the error of our ways. Or not.

So, poor Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is the day where your pride gets in the way and makes you not only look like a fool to others, but to yourself as well. You won't believe how badly you'll fail today, but you most certainly will not own up to your foibles, no matter how many times they are pointed out to you. It's not what you need! You aren't in the market for opinions and yet, that's all everyone keeps feeding you today.

You do have a handle on what you're doing, it's just that when you make a mistake — as you will be doing today — you have an extra hard time admitting to it. You'd rather come across as having the worst personality on Earth than be considered wrong. And when you are wrong, as you are today, it's just harder for you to accept than it is for others. You are a slave to your own pride.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)



If there's one thing you are absolutely unconscious of, it's that you lie. Yes, Virgo, you are a liar, and while lying is not outside of the human experience, you do it too frequently to not get caught in one, sooner or later. Well, guess what? It's sooner, and it's today, and that means you will lie, bold-faced, to a friend, who will stop you in your tracks and correct you.

You lie so easily that you don't know when to stop, but Virgo, you have to stop because you're starting to make a serious fool out of yourself and others are starting to notice.

This day will bring about much humiliation as you are confronted with a lie that is so over the top that people just naturally assume you've got to be kidding.

That's what you need to watch out for, Virgo: your lies are becoming so outrageous that the people in your life are no longer taking you, as a person, seriously.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What's eating you today is your own meanness. Every now and then the beast rises to the surface, and today is your day to tussle with the monster inside you. Because you wish to 'keep the peace' you'll pull out all the stops, and in your world, that means shutting someone down to the point where they may never speak again in your presence.

You are rude, pointless, and mean and while others see this, you feel completely justified in being this way, as if you have some sort of privilege that allows you to treat people like garbage.

Well, that's where your head is at today, Capricorn, and if you so choose to hurl insults at precious people then that's just the way it's going down today. "Regrets, I've had a few, but in the end... I did it My Way." That's you, Capricorn. Your way, all the way.

