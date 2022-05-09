The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During The South Node In Scorpio In Retrograde Starting May 10, 2022

The need to be alone is real and anyone who tells you, "No, you need to be with people at this time" is just plain wrong. We know when we need to be alone, and the reasons WHY are our business and nobody else's.

And during the South Node in Scorpio, while it is retrograde, when we say we need to be alone, we had better hope that those around us heed those words, as they are very real.

The South Node in Scorpio works on our sense of knowing what is right for us, and what is wrong. And, being that we will feel an overwhelming need to be alone during this transit, those reasons may be for the protection of others.

If we are in tune with who we are and why we need to be away from others, then we are doing them a favor by telling them outright to stay out of our business. Should they push it, it will be akin to entering Hell: abandon hope, all ye who enter here!

We need to be alone because we don't want to destroy friendships or love affairs with our bad moods and our harsh judgment calls. We need to be alone because we feel no one would understand why we are upset, OR, we need to be alone because it's only in the alone state that we really feel secure and able.

Being alone is a necessity; We need not explain ourselves to others. When we need to be alone, our next move is to find that quiet space and stay there as long as we need to. So there!

The three zodiac signs who need to be alone during the South Node in Scorpio retrograde on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've never been shy when it comes to declaring what you need, and during the South Node in Scorpio retrograde, you will desperately be in need of alone time. Whether it's family or work, you just need your space.

You feel as though the entire world is crumbling down on your head, and even though you are realistic about things, you still feel like you're on the verge of a nervous breakdown if you don't just get away from it all.

While some might think it's time for a vacation, you know yourself better than that; what's needed in your life, right now, is not fun times with friends and family, it's time to be introverted and be alone with your thoughts.

You are sure to sort things out and get on the good foot again soon, as long as you get some good, solid alone time in there. Family can wait; they'll have to. You have importance too; your mind needs to function, and it can only do so if you get some space to be alone in.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The South Node in Scorpio retrograde doesn't just bring out in you the need to be alone, it makes you know that if you're not alone, you'll explode all over whoever gets into your space. It's that desperate and that important to you.

When YOU need to be alone, it's not to tidy up the flowerbeds; it's to refuel, unwind, and decompress. And this is not the stuff that's done while others are around.

You are in a bad mood today and you know how you get when moods like this take over; if anyone gets in your face, they will be read the riot act, and you really don't want to put your precious energy into tearing someone a new one today...you merely want to be alone, that's all.

South Node energy never lets anyone feel happy, peppy and bursting with love, and it won't let you feel that way either unless you get yourself some space to be alone. If you do, all will work out well. If you don't, then someone's going to pay, and it isn't going to be you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The ideal situation for you, right now, during the South Node in Scorpio retrograde, would be to be on a solo journey to Jupiter, in a spaceship that's got enough food to hold you for a few years.

Yep, that's Sagittarius in a nutshell, and during the South Node in Scorpio retrograde, the dire need to be ALL ALONE in space or wherever will be so all-pervasive that you'll hardly be able to breathe if you know others are around.

You want to be alone. It's that simple.

There's no problem, you're not on the watchlist, and you are no threat to yourself or to anyone else. You are sick and tired of 'being alone' equating to mental illness; you simply want to be on your own, not judged, not pitied.

Being alone is your ultimate power place; you create universes when you're alone, and once created, you are even happier to live in them. Hear this now: Sagittarius LOVES to be alone (all the time, if possible.)

