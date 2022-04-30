The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday May 1, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 1, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, May 01, 2022.

Aries

Everyone has fears about love, Aries, and for you the past may have you thinking that every time you fall in love it's going to be the same way. But, Venus in Pisces is encouraging you to see your love life as a transformative process.

The reason things didn't work out for you before is because you were being prepared for what will in the future.

Taurus

Friends can have strong opinions about who you ought to love and when. Their desire to offer you advice can feel controlling and form a wedge between you and them.

You may be at a place in your life where you no longer want to pretend that their thoughts don't hurt your heart. The day can bring you to a place of decision where you need to let go in order to hang on to the one you love.

Gemini

Respect is earned, Gemini. You may wish to have someone you love respect you just because of who you are and what you want to be. But, there's a condition to certain parts of your relationship that they may feel you ought to earn first.

You may want to know their secrets or to have full trust. These. moments come when the timing is right, and it's best not to try and force it.

Cancer

Your dreams about love and life come together in a way that help you to think positively about the future. Your relationship may have started with you feeling so positive and optimistic about the future.

But, now that you're spending more time together and getting to know each other's quirks some of that joy has come down to reality and you start to see work that needs to be done.

Leo

You want to be generous, Leo, and there comes a point where you give more than what is expected. You are believing that what you put out into the universe will come back to you two-fold, and applying this energy to love.

This is a beautiful time of emotional expression, and you're putting your heart on the line. Just remember to play it smart, too, when you start to make sacrifices and take risks in the name of love. Pay attention to actions and works to see if they match so you're on the same page.

Virgo

There's so many things taking place in your relationship and love life.

You may be going through a time where your partnership is evolving and changing in ways that you cannot comprehend or put your finger on. You can feel like you're walking on a cloud.

Things can feel too good to be true for you right now. There's a lot of good headed your way, and it all starts from a place of faith and trust.

Libra

Loving unconditionally isn't easy, Libra. The quirks and little things you thought were cute and unique are not annoying and you may wonder what you ever saw in this person in the first place? It's the normal process of getting beyond the starting point of your relationship.

But, as you look for ways to improve and bring the loving feeling back, remember that everyone goes through tough times. The couples who remember to attack the problem not each other are the ones most likely to thrive.

Scorpio

You could get carried away by your desire for romance, travel and enjoying lots of food with your bestie right now. The energy of Neptune and Jupiter encourage you to escape reality and just focus on your dreams. Take lots of photos.

Envision the future, and don't worry about what you didn't do or need to do. Those things can wait until you're back and work and able to focus. This weekend is about romance and love for you.

Sagittarius

Home can be a wonderful place to escape from the world. You can crash into your own bed and let the cares of tomorrow disappear.

You don't have to have all the answers to life's problems. What matters is how much you love today and how well you keep the momentum going tomorrow.

Capricorn

Even the best communicators can have difficulty keeping conversations flowing without some sort of miscommunication taking place today.

You may find that your best attempts at being understanding can find their way to an argument or emotional distance. Jupiter expands confusion when it connects with Neptune in Pisces.

For now, be patient, things will work themselves out and you may need to put a bit more effort right now.

Aquarius

When you least expect it, good fortune can flow to you out of nowhere.

You and your partner may find the right rental space or money, an object you've always wanted, or some sort of valuable gift can flow to you from out of the blue.

Rather than wonder why, simply enjoy the blessings and give thanks to the universe for being there for you.

Pisces

There are moments in time when you finally feel like you know who you are and what it is that you want.

The Neptune Jupiter transit in your sign may be like a tap on your shoulder to remind you of all the good things you have coming to you through love, good friends and from luck that you've created with your own efforts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.