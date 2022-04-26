The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, April 27, 2022

This is the kind of day that will practically split down the middle when it comes to who gets the good luck and who endures a rougher time than expected.

We've got some very fortunate 'love' transits in town, like Moon conjunction Venus and Venus Conjunction Neptune, but unfortunately, these transits will be in direct competition with Moon in Aries and Moon sextile Pluto, and the outcome, for some, will be a less than spectacular day ahead.

Today, Wednesday, April 27, will bring its share of disappointment, but not without valuable lessons that can benefit us at a later date.

But isn't that how it always goes? Life lessons can be hardcore and the whole 'tough love' thing doesn't always feel like what it's cracked up to be. Today brings those tough love concepts into the light.

For many of us, this is the day where we either second-guess that romantic situation we are presently in, or we overstep our bounds and literally walk into someone else's world, where we accidentally tread upon all they hold sacred. Not fun.

This is a day filled with bad judgments and missteps; and oh, we will learn our lessons after we bungle things up as royally as we are about to. We may even feel like we're learning the great lesson AS we make those mistakes, but our actions will be too late to take back.

This day will bring on future regrets, but nothing is as terrible as it seems; it's all for the experience, and none of it will be wasted. Wisdom will be accumulated, and for this, we are grateful.

Leo, Scorpio, and Sagittarius are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 27, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo's will feel insulted and affronted on this day, April 27, because nothing seems to be working out as planned. There's a feeling that you'll get today, Leo, where you set out to achieve something great, only to find out that someone else beat you to it, and your sense of competition will be knocked to the floor.

This can also apply to your efforts made in love; you may try to capture the attention of someone who means so much to you, only to discover that there's someone else doing the attention-capturing and that there's no room for you.

No room for Leo? How can this be? It will feel like such a slap in the face. Today is about your big plans going to waste. This is also a good day for you to simply accept that certain things are not about to change, no matter how hard you push them. It's a day for being humbled, and for acting with grace under pressure.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today is going to bring out your vicious side, and for you, Scorpio, that's no small potatoes. You know you can strike out; you've done it so many times in your life, and in all honesty, you'd prefer to keep the scorpion at home, in a box.

However, there are times when you need to bring that big, black bug out in the open where it becomes your personality.

Today, you will encounter someone who you find to be so stupid, so ignorant and potentially cruel that you make the executive decision to beat them to the punch.

This means that you will be crueler than they will be, and you will direct that cruelty at them. This could be in your ability to either insult them painfully, or take something away from them that they desperately need.

This is not the day where you show the world what a gregarious and compassionate soul you are; this is the day where you exhibit just the opposite.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This day is your I HATE LOVE day. While that may seem drastic, it's what you have to work with today and it's going to manifest as you sounding the like most bitter person anyone knows.

You may very well be tired of love and the games people play, but on this day, you'll bring a strong sense of resentment to your words and actions.

It may very well be due to being burned in your most recent romantic experience; you just aren't in the mood for anyone's happiness right now, and this will paint the picture of you as the OGRE of the day.

Think of this day as the day that makes you into a mean version of Shrek. You shout at people who don't deserve your wrath, and you sulk and stew in self pity, simply because you'd rather stay in pain that even try to work it out.

You are THE person to avoid today, and that might make your day a truly rough one, indeed.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.