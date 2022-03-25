The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 27, 2022

Your daily horoscope for March 27, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, bringing attention to fresh starts, firsts, and effective communication.

Aries are known for their impulsivity and zany tempers, so when the communication planet is in the first sign of astrology, anticipate some ruffled feathers.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to be honest with yourself, and there are some goals you'd like to reach but have not done so yet for one reason or another. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of personal development and identity.

So, you have a chance to create the life you want to live. Why not draft a new bucket list or make a contract with yourself that promises a certain deadline for an accomplishment you'd like to achieve.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Pay attention to what people say, not just what they do. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies.

So quick wit, passive-aggressive statements, and things that are said when someone's fuse is short are going to be indicators of what you need to know.

You may be inclined to give a person a pass thinking it's simply an off-base comment for no reason, but no, Taurus, be certain to listen and read between the lines.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's so easy to connect with someone mentally and emotionally when you're on the same page, and this week you will find your tribe without even trying.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of friendships. Conversations, group chats, and gatherings are all of benefit to you.

You can easily come across as charming and knowledgeable, so let your best self shine.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

A new contract, deal, or some sort of offer providing you with a great opportunity can come your way.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of career and social status, and your hard work and effort are what will move you into a higher realm with coworkers and colleagues.

You could be offered a type of promotion or if you've been applying for jobs with better pay, an interview at a company you are interested in working for, could come to you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's time to crack open the books, podcasts, and academic materials that you've always thought to revisit but hadn't the time. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of higher learning and education.

This is a great time to explore your options, especially if you've hoped to go back to college or just want to sign up to take a class or two with a local group that gathers together to support the arts.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Talk about collaborating or sharing something with another person may come up for you today. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of shared resources.

If you have things you need to update such as wills, trusts, contracts or medical information, the time to do it is now. You and others will feel more receptive to talk about the darker side of life, and you'll feel good getting things ready.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Are you ready to tie the knot and get married one day? Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of commitments. The topic of partnerships and doing things as a team with another person involving legal entanglements can come up.

If you're thinking about coupling in matrimony, the day is perfect for doing a search on requirements to get married. If you're thinking about starting a business endeavor with a partner, this is a good time to explore your options.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's never too late to start being more organized, and you might find a list of to-dos useful. Perhaps writing a list of things that you need to get done daily can be helpful for you at work. Or if you have a few tasks you'd like to add to your fitness routine, penning them down can be helpful for you later.

Besides, when Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of routines, you'll be ready to tend to the details. Getting a firm grasp on all that you need to have your day run smoothly is a smart idea.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Writing can be a fun exercise in self-exploration, but so can other Mercurial tasks such as talking, hanging out with friends. and being curiously investigative.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of creativity. Consider journaling, reading poetry or listening to folk songs that fill your home with fun.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Are you looking to move, rent a new place or buy/sell a piece of property?

Contractual agreements may be on the way. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of home and the family, and a change in your situation can come suddenly.

You might stumble across a deal or a competitive offer you made can come through. What you hoped would work may not, but surprisingly a better opportunity comes along.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's always best to say what you need to say, even if it takes you time to do so.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of communication, and your wit, ability to think on your feet and natural talent for debate and negotiation help you to navigate situations that come up for you today.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Protect your investments and read up on policy or tax changes that impact your pocketbook the most.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of money, and it's a good idea to review your investments, especially those that center around crypto or the stock market.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.