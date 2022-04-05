The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Today brings the realization that every little moment matters when you are at a crossroads in your life. It is normal at times to say that it is okay, that you will get to it tomorrow, that it is all right if you do something that is not in alignment with where you are headed.

But every time you do this, you act from a place of not being ready to do whatever it takes it makes it happen and that you are okay living in a state of waiting. That energy shifts though and today you become more aware of what each moment holds and the importance of each one.

This helps shift you from having a more passive approach to your life to a more assertive one. When you take on a more assertive role in your life you are also embodying your worth and sense of abundance in all you do.

Not every day needs to be monumental, but there is a significant difference between trusting the flow of life, resting when we need, and being okay with not living the life that you know you are destined for.

Instead of getting frustrated at challenges, you will be using them as evidence to know that the time is ripe to start making moves instead of only dreaming of them.

With the Moon in Gemini all day making connections to the Sun, Jupiter, and Neptune you will be feeling more inspired and also ready for any small or big step that you are thinking about taking.

Let the energy wash away the excuses though or the belief that a better time exists than now.

Because every moment you accept the life that you do not want to live is one less spent living the one you do.

So, on Wednesday, Aries, Gemini and Leo are the zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 6, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Use the feelings that Mars and Saturn bring up today as a sign that you need to start doing more than just thinking about changes. It could bring frustrations initially for you because Mars is your ruling planet, and the Sun is moving through your zodiac sign. The feelings that you may have earlier in the day though are important to truly acknowledge and accept. That way instead of you fighting yourself, you are going to have the energy to take on what is going on in your life right now.

At this moment, there is some aspect of your life that does not feel like it aligns with your growth, and you have been uncertain about what to do about it. When you keep going back and forth in your head about an issue like this, it does not actually help it. It does not make it go away and it does not make it any better. Think about what is most important to you in your life right now, what brings the greatest joy and the greatest sense of peace. Then use that as a reason to push through what is challenging. Your birthday season always represents huge moments of transformation, you just need to make the choice to let it happen.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign all day today and is incredibly active as it meets multiple planets throughout the day. Think about everything that you have going on in your life right now and then be prepared to see things take off in an entirely new direction. There has been a situation in which you have been trying to play it safe recently, which comes out of fear.

It is normal to feel triggers come up as we start getting more invested in a life path, a career, or even a relationship. But you also cannot fully go all-in on a situation and have it been new if you are carrying over past stuff into it. Take a chance today and look at where you need to take a risk that something may turn out far better than you imagine it could.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Life does have a chance to surprise you and today is a chance for you to look at the full scope of your feelings, both your hopes and your fears. The work for you will be in making sure that it is not your fears that are leading you. You can feel them, but it does not mean you need to operate from them. Trust this new chapter that you have already begun and let yourself drop any remaining walls that you may have up. It will be worth it.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Even though Venus has now left Aquarius, Mars and Saturn are still there which means that the relationship zone of your life is still being hit. Today’s shift comes from the Moon in Gemini connecting with both Saturn and Mars which brings about a new perspective of things that you have been in need of. At times, especially in your personal life, you can often only see things from your point of view. While you are entitled to it, it does not always mean that it is accurate.

This is not something that you always want to hear because then it calls into question the beliefs that rule your life, but when you can challenge yourself to see things differently, it changes everything. Today the shift of perspective becomes welcomed though because it will bring about some greater understanding of the actions of someone else and with it a sense of peace. Make sure to let go of the aversion to being wrong or having to shift your thinking, this is the greatest sign of growth and of finally being ready for the life that you say you want.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.