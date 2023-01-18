The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Moon Opposite Pluto On February 23, 2023

Have you ever woken up and noticed that you no longer feel the same about the person sharing the bed with you?

While it might seem more of a fantasy scenario than one that actually happens, sometimes a change of heart occurs in a flash; Once the seeds of finality take root, it won't be long before they manifest as an ending. This is how Moon's opposite Pluto affects us all, especially three zodiac signs.

What this transit does is that it stimulates our unconscious thoughts, so if we've been harboring feelings about our mates and partners, this is the time when those thoughts become obvious to us.

And, because it's a Pluto transit, it usually signifies that an ending of sorts is about to occur. The truth is, we don't always stay in love with the people we're with; we may still love them, but sometimes there comes a point where the 'in love' part seems to wear off.

This doesn't imply an ending to the relationship, however. Many couples don't stay in love for the duration of the relationship; sometimes, when the shine of infatuation dulls, an even better version of that love arises.

And so, during Moon opposite Pluto, many of us will come to experience a turn in our feelings towards our partners; we might fall out of love...and while we're there, we may adopt a different kind of understanding towards that person — and yes, it may even be a better one.

The three zodiac signs who fall out of love during the Moon opposite Pluto on April 9, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Moon opposition Pluto is ready to awaken you to a new thought about your romance: it's not that romantic anymore. In fact, during this transit, you may get it into your head that you are no longer in love with the person you counted on being in love with forever. At first, this will upset you; this realization may have you jumping to conclusions: "If I'm not in love, then what's it all worth?"

Take a moment and breathe...it's worth plenty. Now that you feel less in love with this person, do you feel any less love for them? Come to think of it, no. You still love them, and it will take some time to process your feelings. It's OK to fall out of love, and perfectly natural. We are not machines programmed for infinite infatuation; we need to mellow that heated love out so we can grow with a person. And that is exactly what you will do.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

At first, you won't be able to reconcile your feelings about falling out of love with your partner. You'll start to wonder what will happen, which will only worsen. Moon opposite Pluto is one of those transits that hits Scorpio hard. You like knowing what the next move is, it's part of your desire to control your environment, and when you feel unsure of your feelings, that really puts you in a strange place.

Upon examination, you will wonder if your partner feels the same. Have they fallen out of love with you, too? This is where you have to ask yourself if it really matters. Does it? Do you need to have this level of adoration at all times, or can the two of you ease on into a happy life together where things like trust and love are worth more than the heady experience of being in love?

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Moon opposition Pluto will have you look closely at the relationship you're in right now. It will have you asking yourself whether or not you are still in love with this person you're with, and because Pluto transits tend to affect you negatively, you may have to admit to yourself that you are no longer in love. You're not even sure when it happened, but if you think hard about it, you'll realize that it may have happened quite a while ago.

You placed a lot of importance on being in love, and you always felt that if a couple were NOT in love, then what was the point of even being together? Here's where you learn a major life lesson: the point is friendship. You don't need to be in love with the person you're with, as long as you can trust them, love them and know them as friends — with major benefits.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.