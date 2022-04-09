3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On April 9, 2022

When tension becomes unbearable for three zodiac signs, there's only one thing to blame and that's the Moon.

For Gemini. Taurus, and Leo, when the Moon is opposite of Pluto a few challenges take place on April 9, 2022.

And because it coincides with Moon trine Jupiter, those challenges will be made into gigantic messes.

Toss Moon in Cancer entering Leo in for good measure and we'll be seeing some major ego flare-ups and some highly ignited tempers ablaze. Accusations will fly and there will be a whole lot of backstabbing going on. Oh what a tangled web we weave.

Certain signs will not do well under the influence of these astrological transits, and it might be best to avoid being anywhere near them during this event if you can help it.

And if you are one of the signs that get hit the hardest, we feel for you; it's rough having your ego blown to smithereens, but so much rougher to have to clean up after you.

We are looking at boisterous people as being wholly irresponsible and arrogant while expecting attention and servitude. Moon opposition Pluto does not bring out our best side.

This is the day that all of the 'Karens' come out of the closet. The Moon in Leo does not help things if you get what I mean. With this astrological transit in action, we won't be able to stop ourselves from being bullying fools.

And let's just put it out there: today will be regrettable. What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but what happens on April 9, 2022, is going to have long-term effects that will be anything but private.

Mistakes made today are built to last. Head the warning, Gemini, Taurus, and Leo.

Rough horoscopes are coming your way on April 9, 2022, for these three zodiac signs.

Here's what you can expect on Saturday.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Are you feeling mean today, Gemini? Feel like punching someone in the throat, even though you are completely non-violent? Well, that's what you have to look forward to today: aggressive behavior and the feeling of wanting everyone to just BACK OFF.

No, there will be no throat-punching, but there will be vicious insulting, and you'll be the star of that show. Wow, where do you come up with these insults? It's as if you've been studying the Aries playbook on how to destroy lives with mere words.

You need to watch out for who you insult today, Gemini. Even though you feel like it's your life and you'll do exactly as you please, you need to grasp the concept of self-protection as well. Just because you are feisty and can devastate a person in a split second doesn't mean it won't come back at you at a later date. It will. Hush now.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Every now and then you come out of your shell and you go ballistic. Hello, today. It's April 9th and you want to rock. Basically, Taurus, you'll be filled with energy today, and you'll have the choice as to whether you put that energy to good use, or to waste.

You will choose waste and that's going to look like you getting into fights with people just because you can. What a reason! Moon opposition Pluto isn't anybody's cup of tea in terms of preferred transits, but with you, it's like being given a free pass to act like a jerk.

If there are consequences to your rude behavior, you certainly won't care about them while you're acting out. Chuck in the Moon in Leo for the win and before you know it, you'll be losing friends as well. This could be a good time for you to think before you act. Take that advice seriously, Cancer.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be caught in the maelstrom of transits today and they will act as a prompt for you to behave as badly as humanly possible. While you may be getting a strange thrill out of it all, let's just say that your romantic partner will feel less than enthused about your take on the transits.

Should your partner offer words of comfort, you will shoot them down for trying, which will not make your life easier, Leo. You take everything as an insult today and you let everyone know that they are inferior to you in every way possible.

Wow, there's nothing like cleaning out the friend's cache like telling them they are worthless. You need to step down, friend. While it's hard to deal with Moon opposition Pluto energy, it's harder to deal with a life that has no friends in it. Stick with the friends, lose the ego. You are way over the line today. Back off.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.