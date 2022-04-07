3 Zodiac Signs Who Prefer To Be Single During Mercury Sextile Saturn Starting April 8, 2022

If there's one really spectacular trait that can be associated with Mercury sextile Saturn, it's all in the idea of being able to share with people your beliefs, and have them all accept them, no questions asked. This is a fantastic transit for communication, but even more specific: for stating your truth to people who can understand it for what it is. This is the transit that not only lets us speak, but lets us be heard. Imagine that!

Say, for instance, you are someone who prefers to be single. What's the usual reaction to that? First off, it's never positive, and nobody ever takes the idea of WANTING to be single seriously. So, when we tell people that we'd prefer to be single, they laugh, figuring we're just arrogant and haughty because 'we can't get someone.'

It's really nervy and invalidating, but it happens every day. People just can't deal with a person who truly prefers to be single. People believe this as much as a person saying they'd rather be dead; it's just not plausible — in the mind of the judging listener.

However, there are zillions of folks who would prefer to be single, because being single is awesome! As much as we'd like to think that every human being on earth is identical and should act a certain way, we're simply NOT. Some want a mate, some don't.

Some want commitment, some want casual. Live and let live. And so, if you are someone who just wants the single life, during Mercury sextile Saturn, you won't get any flack for it, in fact, you'll be taken seriously. Whoa.....!

3 Zodiac Signs Who Prefer to be Single During Mercury sextile Saturn on April 8, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Life and love have taught you well, although your friends would tend to disagree. But you don't really take in what your friends say because they are not you. Only you are you, and only you know what you feel about relationships: you'd prefer the single, non-committal life, and that's that.

You have your reasons, and you're really tired of getting 'the look' from friends who stare at you in pity as if you're so incapable of taking on the responsibility of being in a relationship. Ugh! That's exactly WHY you've chosen the single life, and during Mercury sextile Saturn, you'll feel the strength of that choice. If this could last forever, in the same way, people want their love affairs to last forever, then that's exactly how you would live your life: single, free, independent. That's you all over.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been down both roads: the single life and the married/partnered life, and if you are completely honest with yourself, you prefer to be alone. Your friend's circle has gone through all of the motions of trying to hook you up with someone, put you on blind dates; you've checked out the Tinder profiles and you've walked away from the dating sites; it's all just not for you. And why? Because you are not interested in settling down — not with another human being, that's for sure.

You just want to be you, Sagittarius, and sometimes that offends others. It's as if they can't take the fact that you're so happy to be single because, in their mind, a person isn't whole until they have a mate to complete them. Mercury sextile Saturn will have you contemplating the idea of settling down, to which you will vehemently scream, "NO WAY!"

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have been living in a state of regret for years. You are with someone new, and boy oh boy are you in deep. You are in a contracted relationship, which basically means you're married and things have turned into sheer boredom and routine. You don't want the world to know that you've failed, as failure is never an option with Capricorn. But in your heart and in your mind, you desire the single life. Not because you want to find someone else, but because you want to rediscover your own self.

People tend to lose their personalities in relationships, and you fear that you've lost yours a long, long time ago. You went from a happy-go-lucky single person to a stuck-in-the-mud married person and it's sapping the life out of you. During Mercury sextile Saturn, this feeling will just about tear you apart. You signed on for this, Cap...you made this bed, and now you have to lie in it — for the rest of your life.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.