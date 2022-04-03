There's a legit reason for relationships to fall apart during the Moon conjunct Uranus, which is because this transit promotes individuality and the need for freedom. So, if your relationship has, in any way, suffered because one of the parties seems to be preoccupied with everything other than the relationship itself, it may be time to let it go its course. Some things are not meant to last, and that includes relationships. Not sad, just reality.

Another astrology major trait of this transit is impulsiveness, or the need to flee. If yours is one of the relationships slated to fall apart during Moon conjunct Uranus, it will undoubtedly happen in a flash; this isn't a planned event. It's a jump.

One of you is unhappy, and your exit will be spontaneous and immediate. This transit isn't messing around. It wants things done fast. It's as if one of you gets the seed of serious doubt planted in your brain, and before you know it, that seed sprouts into an idea, and that idea is to GET OUT NOW.

If anything, Moon conjunct Uranus works on our gut feelings; we will be feeling all sorts of stirrings during this transit. Sometimes we can name that feeling, and at other times, it simply feels like dissatisfaction or the need to change one's situation drastically. Some will make it through this transit unscathed, with certain signs of the zodiac here will come to see the end of what they once called their romance.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Falls Apart During The Moon Conjunct Uranus on April 3 - 4, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Moon conjunct Uranus only solidifies what you've known: you've got to get out there! You've been in a relationship that's not only holding you back but it's promising you a dreary future if you continue with it. Being an Aries, you see no good reason in torturing yourself, yet it didn't hit you until now that you've been this unhappy.

And you are unhappy with the relationship you're in, and now that you think of it, you want nothing more to do with it. You are the one who leaves, Aries. You are the one who ends it because you have come to realize that the person you're with is going to do nothing but rot on the shelf while you hope to thrive, which is not going to happen. You will end the relationship, and they will have to deal with it. It's not like they are a victim: they ended it long ago. They just did it silently.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are in your final days with this person you once considered the love of your life. Quaint how profound romance turns into bitter resentment, isn't it? And yes, that is sarcasm, which is a trait you should be familiar with. Sarcasm has become the language that you and your partner speak, showing how loveless things have gotten.

If only there were some humor in that sarcasm, yet all you show each other is disdain. Moon conjunct Uranus whips that feeling up and let you know that this 'relationship' is dead in no uncertain terms. So, Scorpio, it's now or never. Will you finally take this relationship that lives only on sarcasm and resentment and end it? Or will you continue with the charade? Your choice.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Today's Moon conjunct Uranus will reveal something significant to you: the reality of your relationship. One realistic view, and you'll be practically packing your bags to head out that door. You are very susceptible to the Moon conjunct Uranus' energy, and it stirs up in you the feeling of wanting to bolt.

You haven't been happy for a long time, and you aren't even sure what your partner has been feeling, as they don't like to speak much. So, between your feelings of frustration and their complete and total disinterest in anything but the TV remote, you may use that Uranus energy to get yourself out the door and into a new life. You do not want to be where you are, and the longer you stay, the worse it will get. Spare yourself, Pisces. You only have this one life, and this is not a dress rehearsal for something bigger. This is IT.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.