3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 22, 2022

Big dreams and dashed hopes. Just another day in Paradise, I suppose. Because we'll be hosting some mega-powerful transits today, we can also expect some mega-powerful results.

And when those transits are Moon in Sagittarius, Moon trine Neptune, Moon sextile Pluto and Mars square Uranus, let's just say we're in for a day of tests. Let the learning begin!

Ever think to yourself, "Ya know, I'm just not in the mood for a big lesson today. In fact, if I had my way, I'd just beg off the learning thing altogether." Yes, that's when the transits kick back and have a good ol' laugh at us.

It's like all the gods are sitting on their thrones in the Pantheon, chuckling over how we think we will control the day for ourselves.

Nothing causes a laugh riot at the Pantheon like many humans thinking they're in control. Oh, pass the Pantheon Popcorn, please. This is going to be a good show.

And then there's us, the human joke machines, ready, willing, and able to bring forth the best joke material around. And with the aid of these transits — ha! Call it a rough day for some signs of the Zodiac.

And as we've all discovered, the rough days pass, and we can get all bank on the fact that this one will as well. But first, we have to live it out!

The three zodiac signs who have a rough horoscope on March 22, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Wow, straight out of the gate, and that Aries season energy is already messing with your mind. You're particularly sensitive to Mars square Uranus today, and this transit will lead you into some uncomfortable situations.

The good part is that you can weasel your way out of these tough scenarios, but the bad part is that once you DO find your way into something 'not so nice', you'll be affected by it, and it will depress you.

Your big lesson today is all about discretion and choice. It's the kind of day that shows you that even the smallest amount of participation in something negative can have a lasting effect, even if you pulled out before you got in too deep.

If you can avoid all participation in this negativity, then do so. Nothing good can come out of this, so watch your choices.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You, too, are affected by the entrance of superpower Aries, and your body translates this as stamina and 'get up and go' energy.

You want to be involved today, and as much as your presence would be appreciated, you may also be trying too hard. You desperately want to be a part of it all, and you're willing to do the work. However, you're also a Leo, and you want everyone to notice your hard work and applaud you for it.

Well, it seems that everyone else wants the same thing as you.

If you stand above everyone demanding attention, you'll be resented for it. This is the work of Moon sextile Pluto. You have to take it down a notch today, Leo.

You can do all the beautiful work, but you must come to know that you can't be the star of this show. This one is for everyone.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Whenever Aries is super strong, you feel like getting out of dodge, meaning, you're not into it. You notice that everyone around you is being passive-aggressive and hostile.

It also seems that people in your family are just plain on your nerves. What bugs you most today is that you can't put your finger on what exactly is wrong, though you can't shake the feeling that this day is all dread and very little else.

The good thing is that nothing is wrong. It's all in your mind.

The bad thing is that it affects you nonetheless. Being that perception is reality, your day will feel a lot worse than it would if you perceived it differently.

Alas, that's not going to happen. You're working with that nagging Moon trine Neptune energy, and it has you tripping.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.