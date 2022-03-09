3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Fall Apart During Mercury Square The Moon Starting March 10, 2022

When Mercury Square the Moon, Earth responds with radical thinking. We are made aware of truths that were once hidden from us, and we find the strength within ourselves to do what is right.

These are the days where being honest not only pays off, it can change lives, and on March 10, we will come to see how honesty will pay off in our lives.

Friendships are at risk during Mercury Square the Moon, which implies that those truths previously mentioned will start to show up — just in time.

What we thought about certain friends may be met with gigantic revelations; they weren't who we believed them to be.

They were false friends, users, con artists...and yes, they were our friends, if only for a while. Mercury Square the Moon gives us the backbone to not only confront these scoundrels but to end our relationships with them altogether.

Friendships fall apart during Mercury Square the Moon because they are meant to fall apart. Nothing lasts forever, and sometimes when we realize that even our friendships are up for the chopping block, we can admit to ourselves that this is probably for the best.

For some, losing a friendship can be devastating, but for others, it's a relief. And Mercury Square the Moon will be delivering that relief to us in the form of failed friendships that finally come to an end. It's all OK.

And at the end of it all, friendships fall apart during the Mercury square Mercury transit, starting March 10, 2022, for these 3 zodiac signs.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

OK, you may not want to admit this, but you are and have been driving a certain friend away from you for a long time now and that friendship has just come to its conclusion.

When Mercury Square the Moon, you can kiss your once-friendship goodbye, as they will unilaterally announce that they can no longer take it, which is also their way of blaming the whole thing on you.

Well, you're not really fond of having that heap of emotional responsibility dumped on your shoulders and you'll do what any healthy Aries would do: you'll unleash hell on them, as you do.

Face it, this friendship was based on hostility and challenge, and while that may have done the trick for both of you at one point, it's gotten old and now it's moldy. You are out of here, Aries. This friendship has seen its day.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

One of the reasons you are about to end a friendship is because you honestly can't stand this person anymore. It's as if you both needed a good excuse to tear each other's throats out, and now that that excuse made itself known, you are both quick to end it.

You might even bypass the throat-tearing session, simply because the two of you are so bored of each other that any action at all would feel redundant.

You want out of this, and so do they. You don't even have an ego when it comes to this, you simply want it over.

You'll take the blame for it all, just let it end! This friendship went from promising to hostile to boring to pointless. Why even bother trying to keep it alive. Mercury Square the Moon certainly doesn't see a reason.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're about to end a friendship because you no longer trust the person you were friends with. Are you right, are they untrustworthy?

They did something to you that put you on the defense, but is that a good enough reason to throw them out? In your mind, yes.

You will give this person no second chance. You are a very hard customer when it comes to trust and friendships; you demand everything and you forgive virtually nothing.

You prefer to live this way, even if it leaves you friendless.

Your lack of forgiveness keeps you isolated, but Mercury Square the Moon allows you to feel justified in your behavior.

If you choose to end a friendship, well then, that's what you want and nobody has a right to tell you to choose otherwise. Once you shut the iron gate, it's closed for life. You are harsh as hell, but self-protection is your thing. Always has been.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.