3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On Saturday, March 19, 2022

We are in luck. Well, sort of. What's meant by this is that on this day, we will be able to pull ourselves out of difficult situations, but it also means that we'll be putting ourselves into them, in the first place.

So, while it may be a slightly rough day for some zodiac signs, those who will experience the problems of the day will quickly be able to snap out of them. I guess it's about "the only way to it, is through it."

Our trouble makers come in the form of Venus square Uranus, and Moon trine Saturn.

Between these two transits, we should be seeing some conflict. This conflict will look like self-belief gone bad. We may walk into a situation, full of self-confidence and ready to rock, and something will throw us off.

Once thrown off, we won't be able to get back our momentum, and during this short but scary interval, we might actually do some damage. We're looking at the kind of day that ruins a person's reputation. It's also the kind of day that requires us to stay alert and avoid pitfalls.

That means we need to watch what we say because the wrong people are out there waiting for us to flub.

This goes doubly when it comes to love and relationships. Don't blow it by saying the wrong thing to your loved one, even by accident. Be careful because today, you're on the spot.

Why these three zodiac signs have a rough horoscope on Saturday, March 19, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your main concern today should be about watching your reaction to certain news. You'll be tempted to overreact and perhaps get yourself into trouble over it, but you do have the opportunity to think before you speak, and that is what you should keep in mind.

You'll be tempted, today, to really let loose on someone; your temper is way off balance, and at this point, you'll knock anyone over if they get in your way.

And what's to account for 'getting in your way'? Being there, alive.

You are actively looking for someone to yell at today as if you need to rid yourself of all that makes you angry, and all you need is that one fool to purge yourself on.

That one fool may very well turn out to be your partner, which will not go down well for either of you. The key to making this day work out for you is to bide your time, hold on to your patience, and think before you speak.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're about to have a humiliating experience in love and romance. You tend to believe that everyone loves you and that you are truly and undeniably lovable.

If only everyone could believe in that, but during this day, you'll find yourself trusting someone who doesn't buy into your self-love trip, and they'll end up challenging you over it.

This is someone who does not want you to like yourself because they feel more comfortable when people are at odds with themselves due to their own insecurity.

Your self-love will really make this person jealous, and their jealousy will find a way to make you look like the fool, rather than them. You might even feel compassion for this poor person because as they try to humiliate you, they will prove themselves to be a total head case — one to be avoided at all costs.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today your loved one will say something to you that you will take the wrong way. You won't confront them on this and you'll let it slide, but it will still bug you.

It's as if you won't be able to get their words out of your head, and no matter how many times you analyze those words, you always come up with the same conclusion: this person is messing with your head!

What's needed today is perspective and balance. You need to take a look at things from your partner's viewpoint; they do not mean to hurt you, nor are they trying to rile you up.

They mean to help, but you are in such a state of defensiveness that your ego is in the way of you actually taking what they have said seriously. Try to keep the balance going today, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.