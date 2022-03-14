3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 15, 2022

Whatever is about to make this day a rough one for those who will be affected, it's going to take on the look of hypersensitivity.

With the Moon in Virgo and Moon opposing Saturn, we will be experiencing a sense of wrongness; as if every choice we make is instantly regretted and perceived as an absolute mistake.

Whenever we run into Saturn transits, we can expect trouble to follow, and when its Moon opposes Saturn, we can basically count on the fact that everything we try today will either be stopped or doubted.

With Moon in Virgo in place, we'll be thinking things through, analyzing our odds, and making decisions based on facts, not fantasy.

While that all sounds good and doable, where things get wonky is when Moon opposition Saturn comes in to make us feel we should second-guess everything.

In other words, this day is jam-packed with confidence that is just waiting around to be decimated and turned into nothing.

It could also be a day where we are the ones who self-sabotage, simply because we don't trust our own decision-making skills.

Self-doubt works a hole into so many of the things we wish to accomplish on this day, and it's going to be hard to get through it — if we take it all too seriously.

That's the key; knowing that this won't last forever. It doesn't always rain, and that is important for us to know and imbibe the message.

Why Tuesday, March 15, 2022 will be a super tough day for 3 zodiac signs:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you're working with today is the idea of creating something great, only to be blocked by all parties involved. Knowing there are other parties involved makes you angry; this is your project, how DARE others come in to tell you how to do what you know perfectly well how to do? You will feel trod upon during this day, Leo, and nobody likes that feeling.

For you, it's especially offensive, and when you get offended, as you will today, you get nasty. Your tone becomes that of the superior being who looks down upon the masses, wondering who's head will roll first, beneath your guillotine.

What starts out as an innocent day filled with the promise of creativity, turns into a day of anger and murderous thoughts, none of which, thankfully, come to pass.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you need today are rest and relaxation. You've been overdoing it in just about every area, and if you could give yourself a small mental and emotional vacation, how nice would that be? It would be the bomb, and this day is going to be spent searching for that safe space, that mini-vacation of the mind...and what will you get for your efforts? Nothing short of hell and the mess it comes with.

This is all thanks to that snotty, pushy transit called Moon opposition Saturn, which looks upon sweet dreams such as yours and laughs to its core.

Yes, that's right, this transit practically has it in for you, personally, and so whatever you thought was going to happen today, think again: plan that vacation for another day, because rest and relaxation are not on the menu for today.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Moon in Virgo is a great transit and one that works particularly well for you, especially when you're in 'work mode' which is what you wake up in, today. You love a day when things make sense, and that there's nothing hidden, no surprise agendas that require attention...and so far, you'll be doing well on this day.

That is, until, someone who is very close to you pulls a fast one and ends up ruining just about everything you've made an effort to create. How can a person just ride in and upset 'everything'?

Well, they are influenced by Moon opposition Saturn, and that means that all of your creative efforts look incorrect to this person, and for some reason, they just can't stop themselves from getting in your way. Getting in your way gives this person pleasure, and that's really going to bug you today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.