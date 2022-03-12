3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, March 14 - 20, 2022

We start off with a bang, as Moon opposition deposits enough negative energy to plunge many of us into a deep depression, and we move into Moon opposition Mars which takes that dark, depressed energy and turns it into seething hostility.

And because we're simultaneously hosting Moon opposition Venus at the same time, we can expect our already-established hostility to focus on a loved one.

It's an 'opposition' kind of week, and that will cross over into Moon opposition Saturn, Mercury, and Neptune, just for the universal joke of it all.

We'll be depending on the balancing power of Moon in Libra, come the 19th to at least give us some stabilization. Until then, however, brace yourself for a week filled to the brim with nasty behavior, romantic battles, and enough miscommunication to write a book about. That is, of course, if you happen to fall under one of these three signs.

So, we're not going to be losing money, and no one will be seriously harmed by anything — it's not that kind of week.

It's not a tragic week of mishaps or dangerous events; it's a week of being stupid, acting childishly, and saying the worst things possible to all the people who love us.

It's a week filled with bad choices and irresponsible words. Can we deal with this? Of course, we can, but it won't be our shining moment in history. It will just be another week in the life of being human.

Here's how the week of March 14 - 20, 2022 affects 3 zodiac signs leading to a rough week for all.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're a truth-teller, but you're also a nice person. When you find that someone is not being as nice as you are, especially when you've been very nice to that person, you start to feel used and degraded — and that's not going to happen on your watch.

You will take just so much before you pop, and this week is going to have you blowing up like a balloon, only to pop all over the place by midweek.

That means you won't be taking any garbage from anyone, especially this person you are in a relationship with.

You've let them slide before, though their behavior is seriously starting to get on your nerves.

During this week, you'll lay down the law, and it will not sound all that nice. That is because you are tired of 'kid gloves' behavior.

Why should this romantic partner of yours have to be treated as if they are a child? No reason. You'll spend this week whipping your partner into better shape, whether they like it or not.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There are just too many transits that contain oppositions for you to sit still and not partake of. You like adversity, and even though you're just a regular ol' person who enjoys love, light, and peace on Earth, you're also someone who likes the power that comes along with true hostility, and that is, of course, something you've mastered.

You are one scary person, Scorpio, and the fun part is that you know it, and own it.

Sure, you're just as vulnerable as the next guy, but you're also ready, willing, and able to lash out to protect yourself if need be. Well, this week is going to give you plenty of opportunities to feel attacked, and that means plenty of chances to react with anger and aggression. You'll be in your element, though it won't be easy.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll suspect something is wrong on day one of this rough week, simply because everyone in your family seems to have gone stark raving mad. It's like someone flipped a switch and now everyone has been activated for hostility as if they are all robots.

You'll wonder where these folks get their firepower, and yet, you'll be feeling a similar way.

It's the Moon Opposition Crew, and they are here to tip the balance of the week, and your sign will be majorly affected. Anticipate family battles and a few revealed secrets.

Don't be surprised if someone you love and trust says something to you that is so off base and insulting that you balk with shock. Your intelligence will be discredited this week, and more than anything else, that will bother you the most.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.