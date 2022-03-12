Whenever we have a transit such as Moon opposition Pluto, we can expect to adopt a dark attitude and a negative view on just about everything.

Many of us don't do well during this transit, and that's what we're working with as of March 13, 2022.

Moon opposition Pluto is here to plunge us into a world of pain; some will go unaffected, while others will sink into the mire of negativity and doubt.

Moon opposition Pluto has a tendency to bring out some of the thoughts we thought no longer existed in our minds; old paranoias, and self-doubts that we thought we'd kicked.

If we thought we conquered some bad habit or some negative way of looking at things, we will revisit some of those old ways of thinking during this transit, and that will definitely bring us down.

This is the kind of day that has us looking in the mirror and seeing nothing we like, even if we've just spent a lifetime trying to love our reflected image.

This transit also doesn't let us work well with others, as it's a self-indulgent influence that pushes us to get lost in our own self-pitying disgrace. We're the bummer today.

We are the person everyone wants to get away from.

And if our Zodiac sign is especially vulnerable to Moon opposition Pluto, we will be the ones to avoid on this day.

Which makes it hard when we are the person we need to avoid. Now, there's a conundrum.

So, here's what's happening for the 3 zodiac signs who will have a rough day on March 13, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have a unique point of view during Moon opposition Pluto — you see the truth. At first, it feels like paranoia, but you needed this jolt of negativity to give you the insight you were looking for. You will be discovering something awful on this day, and believe it or not, it will give you strength.

There's something going on in your life that is sad and depressing, and you're desperate to shake the feeling.

You want a new life, a new promise, and hope for the future. While this hope is definitely on its way to you, you'll have to endure some frightful revelations before it happens.

But you are an Aries, which means you can take anything. You are strong and brave, and if you must endure more of this mess, then you shall. But in the end, the world will be yours again. Hang tough, you'll be fine.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You thought you had finally found the 'cure' to your deep depression, and while you did find something — that old darkness is creeping back again, thanks to the influence of Moon opposition Pluto.

You've been joyful as of late, even giddy — things in your life seem to be picking up. You feel love and hope again, but are you kidding yourself, or is this real?

There's a good chance it's all well and good, but those nasty little paranoid thoughts tend to bring you right back into the depression that you've spent way too long a time in.

Do not worry, Leo. This is temporary and though Moon opposition Pluto feels overwhelming and ultimate, it's not.

You just happen to have a very dark mind and when triggered, you plummet into the depths of it, where you start to believe all is lost. It's not! It's just a weird day, that's all!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It doesn't take much to send you into a tailspin of negativity, and this transit will take you all the way down with it. Moon opposition Pluto wakes up your inner doubts and makes you feel like a total failure.

Of course, this bears no resemblance to the truth, as you are one of the most successful people you know.

Ah, but old memories seem to sound off during this transit, and it's as if you've woken the dead. The worst thing you can do to yourself at this point is exactly what you're doing: doubting your worth.

The whole "I am unworthy" thing is dull, Capricorn, and if you stand back and take hold of the situation, you'll realize that this transit is messing with you. You are worthy of the world and all of its riches. Now stop feeling sorry for yourself and go get paid!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.