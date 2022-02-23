Your daily horoscope for February 24, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and the Moon is in Sagittarius for the entire day.

The best things to do today include:

— make travel plans

— visit a book store, museum, or an art gallery

— go hiking or plan your next outdoor adventure.

Famous people born on February 24:

American entrepreneur, Steve Jobs

American professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather

Daily horoscope for February 24, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Take life as it comes, Aries. Today, the Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of adventures and higher learning.

This is a wonderful time to do something fun and different, perhaps even a little bit daring and scary. You will enjoy letting yourself be free to explore living life on the edge.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When the Moon is in your sector of secrets, wills, and inheritance matters, it's a good time to follow up on important paperwork that you know needs to be updated. You may not have a will, and even though this is a tough subject,

it's so important to have one in place. Make an appointment for this month to get yours written.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When the Moon is in your sector of marriage and commitments, this may be what's on the forefront of your mind. You may want to bring up the status of your relationship with a partner to see where the two of you stand.

You may also find yourself at odds internally with whether or not you're ready to become exclusive with a person whom you are seeing now for the next few days.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, it's a call for adventure, but you are also asked to focus and learn something about the everyday.

You can do both, Cancer, as you work on your daily tasks, think about life, and ponder your future. You will find that you do your best planning while doing things for yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's a wonderful day to take a little bit of a risk and try new things that ignite passion and get your imagination flowing.

You may find that your attention turns to things such as art, crafts, and projects that allow you to do creative and crafty things for your home or as upcoming gifts to share with your friends and family over the holidays.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius it's a wonderful time to plan a family trip or an outing to a museum for the weekend.

It's a wonderful time of year to check out flight deals, upcoming cruises, or places to go camping with lots of hiking opportunities.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Do you love to journal, Libra? The Moon in your sector of communication makes the day perfect for writing your thoughts and feelings down on paper. You might find it refreshing to get things off your chest that you have been holding inside your heart.

You might even find it useful to share some of what you're thinking with a friend or to try and pen it into poetry to share with the world.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When the Moon is in your sector of money, it's so easy to think about all the things you need and would like to purchase.

You might enjoy visiting thrift shops or places where there are lots of interesting antiques, old books, and signed pictures. Perhaps you'll find something unique to add to your collection at home.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in your sign is a wonderful opportunity to think about the things that bring you joy and touch your heart deeply.

This is your time to shine, Sagittarius, and with the Quarter Moon having taken place in your sign, too, you may feel confident about important changes you need to make for yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you see and dislike you might have trouble keeping to yourself. The Sagittarius Moon in your sector of hidden enemies encourages bold honesty, and this can translate into sharing hurt feelings or disappointments.

Perhaps you can't separate from a person or situation, so research how to set better boundaries and ways to make time for yourself, in loving and appropriate ways.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

No matter how much you love your friendship circle, sometimes you want to be on your own to explore the world uninhibited, and that's what you feel during the Moon in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

You may feel drawn toward activities that give you freedom and the ability to act and do things independently without anyone else to answer to for the day.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Sagittarius encourages you to search for work-related adventures that provide you a chance to be remote or to meet people from other cities and countries.

If you're looking for a new job or have been craving work that is a bit different than what you've been doing lately, it's a great day for searching job ads, even if it's just for curiosity's sake.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.