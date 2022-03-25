3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 26, 2022

Every now and then there's a daily horoscope that has 'rough' written all over it, and today — March 26, 2022 — is that day. And why? Because it's hard to get away with much when we have Mercury sextile Pluto as our main cosmic influence. What can we expect during this transit? Insults, harsh words, and of course, saying the worst thing at the wrong time. You know, the good stuff.

And because the fun doesn't really get started until Mercury sextile Pluto joins up with Moon conjunction Pluto — which is another of the super-dark transits — we can expect a total blow out of a day, meaning, this day is practically dangerous. We need to keep quiet and stick to our own business today. Sharing will not lead to caring, in fact, it will lead to snappy fights and ego wars.

Pluto energy doesn't bring out our good side, if you haven't caught on that yet. This is a day of gloomy bad moods and aggravated responses to what will be perceived as antagonizing questions. As mentioned, it would be best to keep to one's self on a day like this. Avoid the hassles.

The three zodiac signs with tough horoscopes on Saturday, March 26, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

One of the things that's really going to get your goat today is the fact that everything you say and do will be challenged by someone who has no idea of what's going on. They are someone you 'have' to engage with and they are so clueless, yet so unavoidable, that you'll want to run screaming in the opposite direction.

You've got Mercury sextile Pluto to make sure that everything you say to this person comes out the wrong way, and that will exacerbate the general bad feeling that the two of you already have for each other.

You really only want peace in your life; this hassle is not something you asked for. But that's how Mercury sextile Pluto works; it puts you in the wrong place at the wrong time and then declares, "Deal with it!"

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Usually you are able to wrangle the Pluto energy, as it's very much your territory, but during Mercury sextile Pluto, you'll be at its mercy. You're going to suffer from foot-in-mouth disease today, whether you like it or not.

Your intentions might be good, even beneficial to others, yet all that you'll be communicating will come off as snobbish and superior, which will cause resentment in those whom you speak with. You may even try to excuse yourself or explain that you 'didn't mean it to sound that way' but that isn't going to help.

That Mercury bit is seriously in the way of your progress today. You'd be better off trying again tomorrow rather than wasting your effort on a day like today.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you think may be your aloof attitude will be challenged by a good friend today, Aquarius. You believe that you have a right to say anything that's on your mind. What you haven't yet mastered is the 'how' to say it, because you tend to be both glib and insensitive when you speak.

Today will bring that to the surface and all that you'll speak about with this friend will be read as haughty, unfair behavior. You just can't get your point across without it seeming like you're some kind of cruel dictator who cares for nothing but themselves.

Now, we all know that's not who you are, but with Mercury sextile Pluto twisting your words in the ears of others, you'll come off as nothing less than Doctor Evil.

