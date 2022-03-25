Your daily horoscope for March 26, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

The Sun continues to spend the day in the sign of Aries where it's exalted, playful and energetic.

The Moon will leave the working energy of Capricorn and enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius for the weekend.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Get in the know. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friends, and this is the perfect time to network.

Go out and meet new people. You're likely to become the center of attention and attract positive energy your way opening the door to opportunities that you need and will love to experience.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Work it. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career, and this is a wonderful time to search for jobs that are remote in nature or to begin to create an online presence.

If you have a desire to blog or have begun a business recently, set up a website or start to create your business plan.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Learn and grow, Gemini. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of education, and this means school opportunities are opening for you.

If you have considered taking an online course, this week investigate what schools have courses that fit your interests.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Try not to share more than is necessary, especially if you have a sense that you could become the subject of someone's gossip or slander.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of secrets. It's better to consider your words carefully and to be cautious about the type of details you share and why.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What do you want more of? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment. There are all sorts of ways to give your time and energy to other people.

You may not want to go about things in the more traditional sense. If you're thinking of dating someone long-distance, this may work for you. Consider unique situations, especially if you feel that your heart is wide open to them.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Time to log off, and enjoy real life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of routine.

Maybe it's time for a social media break. It's so easy to get caught up on various platforms watching videos and letting time pass you by. Consider an internet detox, even if it's just for one day.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Envision something beautiful and then start to create it.



The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity. Maybe visit a craft store and see what attracts you.

Start to bring more beauty into your life by using your imagination and your artistic side.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Stick to what you know. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home.

This draws your attention to the familiar and what you find comforting. Change may be unappealing today. You may resist doing things that seem risky or out of the ordinary.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Speak your peace, Sag. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication.

You are open and bold. You have so much to say and for the right reasons. You are given a certain level of wisdom to share with others, so don't hold back.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Are you shopping a lot more than usual online?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money, and the internet can be a tempting place for you to focus on your time and attention when bored.

Try to avoid making impulsive decisions. Don't purchase way more than you need.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Be yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of personal development.

You have so many things that you need to work on that will make your life easier.

So, set some important goals and a plan on how to reach them. You've got this!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Who do you trust? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Do you have someone who gives you a feeling of uneasiness? Then, guard your heart to see the reason why. Time often reveals the truth when you least expect it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

