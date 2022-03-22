The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On Wednesday, March 23, 2022

With our Moon in Sagittarius, we may begin Wednesday in fantastic moods. Still, with Moon sextile Mars, we will gradually find ourselves growing angrier and angrier as the day progresses.

We also have Mercury conjunction, Neptune, on this day, which will make our anger feel justified.

The day belongs to the mood, and if we fall prey to our moods, we will have a rough day. If we can somehow hold on to that Sagittarius energy, we might rise above, but for some, that will prove to be a task too great to accomplish.

The good part is that we will be fully conscious that this weird mood of ours is temporary. Sun trine Moon keeps our bad moods in check — we may cause damage.

These three zodiac signs who have a rough horoscope on March 23, 2022 will feel the bad energy the most:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Now that it's your birthday season, you want things to go your way. You expect them to. You never got over the idea that when you get older, birthdays don't have the same celebratory nature as they did when you were a child, and so now you've adopted a sort of spoiled brat attitude.

On this day, you believe that people should be catering to you as if you are somehow deserving of special treatment.

Because you don't get the treatment in your mind, you turn on people with your usual bitter brew of insults and put-downs. Unfortunately, nobody likes you today, Aries.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What will make up your rough day today, Virgo is that you won't back down from an argument you have already admitted you've lost. You are in the wrong, and whoever you're arguing with is in the right, and you can't stand the idea of forfeiting your position.

You want to be right so badly that you'll take to lies and fabrications — you won't accept the truth.

And what's worse is that no one is provoking you — they aren't boasting our being right, they're 'right.' And that's what you don't like. They accept it all so peacefully, when there you are, ready for the fight. What makes this day rough is that you can't find a sparring partner to join you in your hostility.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Being that it's Aries season, you can feel 'war' in your bones. This means that you perceive everything as a personal battle on this day. Whether it's about fighting off your addictions or bad habits or watching people at work fight over the stupidest of things, it all puts you off and sets your mood on low.

You'll find that you are tempted to argue with someone for no reason whatsoever — it may simply be to feel the release of rage.

What's more is that this will continue at home, so be prepared for another whopper of a fight with your partner. The day isn't over until it's over.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.