3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On February 28, 2022

Anytime we have the *cough* pleasure of hosting Moon square Uranus and Moon conjunction Saturn, we can basically throw aside all expectations and know that the day is going to be rough.

How rough has yet to be seen, but with these two planets — Uranus and Saturn ruling our day on February 28, 2022, we have to assume there will be a lot of push and pull going on for three zodiac signs.

Because we also have a Moon in Aquarius, our main trouble today will start with us believing in miracles and all things good. With that as our daily ideal, we can only go down from there. And so, this day is about expectations, disappointments, and hard lessons learned on idealism and let down.

Today is the day when someone disappoints us. Today is the day when we want to quit our job. Today is the day when we want to start a revolution, and today is the day we stay at home, fantasizing about destroying the world. "And a good time was had by all." Not.

Here's what the day will be like for three zodiac signs whose day will be rougher than usual on February 28, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On this the last day of February, you're going to wake up feeling ready for the world, and within an hour or two after your morning coffee, you'll be ready to pack it in for the day.

Already the pain of the day has started, and you haven't even begun. You take your cues from Moon square Uranus, while your boss is using up all of their Moon conjunction Saturn energy, meaning, this day is all about fights, disagreements, and ethics.

You believe one thing and you're ready to stand tall for your belief, while this other person, a boss, a family member, is there to discredit your belief and convince you that they are the only person who could possibly be 'right' on this topic. Aggravation — that's your word of the day.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today is the day when nothing gets done because there's just so much drama to deal with. Your boss shows everyone what a hard case they can be. Whether it's about bossing you or other people around, or simply demanding that the coffee be presented in a certain mug, you'll be subjected to a person that gets on everyone's nerves.

And your forgiving nature will be tried, sadly, you may be practically unforgivable today, and it's all because you're stuck on that Moon conjunction Saturn vibe, and it's making you feel like you're here to police the world around you, and for that, you might be a bit judgey.

You will have nothing to do with people who throw their power around and expect results, and that's where your day goes kablooey; nobody likes the collective attitude around them, and guess what? They'll rebel, which means they are taking advantage of Moon square Uranus's energy. So there!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This day is going to bring you a feeling of being stuck. You will feel like you're in a rut and that whatever it is that put you there is now your permanent fate. You feel dejected and worthless, and even you can't help but laugh at how much you're feeling sorry for yourself. If only your own laughter would help, but it doesn't.

You're at the mercy of Moon square Uranus, which makes you feel like everything is possible — until it's not, and today you feel like it's all one big 'not'.

The good part is that it only affects the small things of your life and will not cross over into anything too important. So, expect to get the wrong order, spill coffee on your computer and send a private email to the wrong recipient. Yep, it's that kind of day for you, Aquarius.

