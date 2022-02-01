With Moon in Pisces and Moon sextile Mars as our main transit influences today, we can probably count on having a weepy day that fluctuates between overly sensitive reactions to angered blurting. And for some signs, this could lead to a really rough day emotionally.

It's all about the emotions today. We don't have to worry about physical events taking over - today is ruled by the mind and if the transits rub us the wrong way, as they will, we will feel upset and aggravated throughout this day.

February 2, 2022, is not a total loss, though it's hard to say there's much of a 'lesson' involved here.

Today is going to be about self-pity and a whole lot of unnecessary drama. We'll take things the wrong way, get into stupid arguments with people we don't know, and we'll probably end up in bed, clutching our remotes for real life, as if the only solace can be found in TV.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On February 2, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your main problem today is all about personal frustration and the sense that nobody around you can see the big picture.

That's what you've been working on — the big picture, and what is meant by that is, you see the future and you have faith in it.

You're creating something new that only you believe in, and you don't need the support of others to make it happen. Yet, that doesn't stop anyone from voicing their opinion on how you live your life and what you're doing wrong.

Gah! This is the last thing you need to hear; a chorus of naysayers that are telling you that you aren't trying hard enough to get what you want. This angers and disturbs you and makes your day a real bummer to get through.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The last thing you needed today was Mars energy, and with your ruling celestial body being the Moon when Moon sextile Mars arrives, it's like a personal slap in the ol' face for you.

You didn't want to wake up angry, nor did you want to fight your way through the day, and yet, here you are, center ring, sparring for your life.

Today's transits seem to lead you right into the heart of drama and travesty, if you wanted a peaceful day, you can have that, but not today.

Today is all about feeling unreasonably aggressive and anxious. You needed peace and quiet today, and instead, you got raw emotions and a hostile environment to work in.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

New month, new you, right? Wrong. This day, the second day of the new month of February is going to hit you like a wallop upside the head. This is definitely work-related and will no doubt play out on the stage that is known as 'your job.'

Someone in the office is going to anger you to such a degree that you 'almost' wreck your own career to deal with them.

You are not up for arrogance from co-workers on this day, and one such worker will push your buttons so far that you'll get into that "it's them or me!" stance.

You'll be lucky if you don't shed tears from anger during this time. One thing that needs mentioning: You are in the right, Virgo. This person has overstepped their bounds.

