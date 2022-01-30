3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Closure From Heartache During The Moon Square Uranus Starting January 31, 2022

Expect emotional highs and lows during Moon square Uranus, as this roller coaster of a transit will definitely put us through our paces. What do we want? Closure! How do we get it! Effort!

Sometimes a person just knows when the time is right to either say good-bye, or good riddance, or both.

We break up with people and yet we carry them around in our hearts for what may turn into years...our inability to let go of people who haven't been in our lives in ages is both common, and annoying.

Why on earth do we lug around this heartache package? We do it because we never shut the door. We never sought closure.

Moon Square Uranus allows us to see past our limitations, and in doing so, we are able to free ourselves from the binds of the past.

Many of us will come to the realization during this transit that we've overstayed our welcome in the heartbreak zone, and that it's finally time to let it all go.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Closure From Heartache During Moon Square Uranus on January 31, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been living on pure grudge material for so long that you believe this is who you are.

You haven't let go of the person who caused you the most heartache; you keep a shrine burning for them in your heart and in your mind, and this flame seems to have dominated your life.

You don't do anything without this in mind, and you will be given an alternate point of view, during Moon square Uranus.

Where once before you didn't think it was even an option to heal, now you see that you absolutely must release the person who caused you your pain. Give yourself that closure, so don't look back.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel heartache on such a deep level that it's become part and parcel of your personality itself. People know you as the sad one, even if you try to convince them that you're a comedian.

And yes, you can be very, very funny, but it's all 'tears of a clown' after a while, and you're convincing no one of your happiness because you're not happy.

Not as long as you insist on carrying around the weight of pasta hurts and heartaches. During Moon square Uranus, you will have the chance to recognize an exit and make your escape. Gemini, you need this. You need to save yourself from going under. Grab hold of that ring and pull.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Closure comes to you in the form of acceptance. You are in a relationship that you never wanted to see fail, and oh how everyone in your life seemed to hover around, waiting for the fail to take place.

What they don't know is that the relationship DID fail and that what you have now is a facade of love; you'll deal with it, just as your partner will deal with it. It is what it is, so you might as well not dwell on it as if it were life itself.

Moon square Uranus lets you confront this pain within yourself, and puts you on the path to closure, even if you stay with the person who has caused you the pain. You'll do what you need to do to save yourself, and that will be that.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.