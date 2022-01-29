3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Grow During Moon in Capricorn Starting January 30, 2022

Today we experience the influence of the Moon in Capricorn. Capricorn is known for its pragmatism and sensibility.

When we have a Moon in Capricorn, we make sense of things. We see them for what they are worth, and we act upon them with controlled integrity.

We want things to work out, and we're not about to sabotage them. This transit has the ability to make us into sensible creatures who want no harm done.

One of the ways this transit works for us is in how we approach the idea of being social. We've been cooped up in our houses for what felt like years, and it was, more than likely at least a year where we really weren't out and about, making friends.

Now that we're feeling a little less restricted, thankfully, we can return to having a social life once again, where we get to make new friends and rejoin old friends.

Because this transit brings with it no threat, we can concentrate on improving our social lives, and grow our friendships like wondrous flowers.

There's nothing like friends, and whether we admit it or not, we all need them.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Start To Grow During Moon in Capricorn Starting January 30, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are usually pretty open to lunar transits, as the Moon rules your sign, and it's always a pleasure for you to experience one transit such as Moon in Capricorn because it makes sense to you.

You enjoy the easy-going experience that comes with it, as it brings to mind all the friends you have and all you wish to share with them.

There is one person in particular that you might want to get together with, as you have always had so much in common.

When you make special friends, it's always because you have something unique and special in common. They are not just ordinary buddies, but tribe members. The people who 'get' you. Expect your friendships to thrive during the Moon in Capricorn.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Having a Sagittarius for a friend means having a truth-teller for a buddy, and that you are, indeed.

This means that you've had to choose friends who can take your particular style of communication.

Some love your ways, and some are highly put off by your 'truth-telling', in fact, they just think you're a blurting monstrosity of irresponsible phrases and outrageous words. Nonetheless, there are those who adore your friendly ways and want more, more, more of it during Moon in Capricorn.

If someone doesn't like you, that is never your concern. But for those who do, oh boy, it's time for fun with friends, that's for sure.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you really crave is a friend you can call your own. That means a personal connection that does NOT belong to your partner. You are tired of making friends as a duo. You want your own person to be friends with, and during Moon in Capricorn, your comfort zone season, you will find this friend, and you will have your own private times with them.

All you want is independence from your mate. Yes, you still love them and all that good stuff, but you just want a day off where you can toddle down the road with someone they don't know.

That friend exists, they are from your past, and you'd be best to use that Capricorn pragmatism and connect with them, pronto. Your mate will deal with it. Make the move, get yourself your own friends.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.