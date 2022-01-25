It won't come as a surprise to anyone that today may not be the happiest day of the week, and that's because we have a few hard-to-deal-with transits, namely: Moon in Scorpio, Moon trine Neptune, Moon sextile Pluto, and Moon sextile Mercury.

If we break it down, we're looking at nightmares, pushy attitudes, horrendous communication, and rampant, willful ignorance.

This is the kind of day where it's best if we just shut our mouths and let the day play itself out. Foot in mouth disease is out of control on this day, and it would be advisable for many of us to just stick with discretion and bow out amicably if an argument comes up.

Of course, there is no discretion on this day. There is only miscommunication and condescension. Three signs of the Zodiac will get to know just how much this kind of attitude will cost them. Pay dearly, or walk away now.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 26, 2022:



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Between the Moon in Scorpio and Moon sextile Pluto, you're just not going to have a good day at all. You'll wake up in a snarky mood, and you'll proceed to tell everyone off, as if they really need to be told off by you. You'll be resented for even trying, but do you care?

Nah, you don't care because you can't see people as good on this day. You expect to be treated poorly and so you beat them to the punch. You are taking out your childhood problems on the people of the present, and while everyone has your number, you still don't get just how boorish you can be as you toss insults around as if they are in any way helpful. You're the destructive force of this day, Aries. Once again.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What makes this day extra crappy for you is that you still believe you're better than other people and that everyone should treat you like royalty. You never seem to get it right on this account, Leo; you're not the only 'special' person around, and simply because you believe you are, does not mean everyone has to drop what they're doing to accommodate your ego.

Live and let live; stop forcing your deductions on people. Not everyone agrees with everything you say and you need to live with that. Your main aggravation today comes from Moon sextile Pluto, and it's filling you with self-deception. The more you think you're better than everyone else, the more you will suffer a bad day ahead.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

January 26 has you feeling overly critical and intolerant of the behavior of others. While you are generally empathetic, today you are simply unable to take in anyone else's drama, and it feels like you're being dumped upon, thanks to Moon in Scorpio.

At first, you'll try to breeze through it, not taking it all too seriously, but by midday, you'll be so fed up with the behavior of just about everyone with who you come into contact with that you'll want to drop out of the scene altogether.

Thankfully, you do have a bit of discretion to you, and you'll be able to call it quits and relax at your own pace. You know that if there's a problem that can't be addressed, it's best to leave it be...for now.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.