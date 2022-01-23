3 Zodiac Signs Whose Family Stir Drama In Their Relationships During Mars in Capricorn Starting January 24, 2022

Anytime we have a transit in Mars, we know that we're either in trouble or that trouble exists in potential.

During Mars in Capricorn, there's a good chance that this trouble will concern the family, and while we're all very in touch with how family dramas can occur, we need to be on the lookout for some troubling new additions to the theatrical experience known as 'family'.

If only the meddling mother trope was merely a stereotype made for the movies...if only. And yet, it's a very real thing, and during Mars in Capricorn, you can more than likely expect something very much like this to happen.

Your chosen mate will be attacked for not living up to someone in the family's version of perfection.

This is called interference, and no one on earth should feel like they have the right to interfere in another's love life.

But that's where family tends to call rights; it's as if they simply cannot mind their own business, and you may just end up spending the day defending your partner to your family because that family of yours — they just can't stop.

Zodiac Signs Whose Family Stir Drama In Their Relationships During Mars in Capricorn on January 24, 2022:



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you know how your family dynamic works, you are already on guard for the onslaught of insulting insinuations that will be coming from your family where it concerns your partner in love.

It's as if they want you to be unhappy, even though their faux concerns over who you've chosen to live your life with are filled with their version of love.

They love you, but wow, they cannot help themselves when it comes to throwing judgment on you. They love you, but oh how they hate the person you've chosen to love.

And the more they let you know, the more you pull away from them. Mars in Capricorn may be annoying, but you know how to play this game, and it always ends up the same — you ignore them.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may end up shrugging your way out of Mars in Capricorn because at this point, you're used to it. A certain member of your family just doesn't get you. Oh sure, they love you to bits, but they just never seem to get the point of what you're going through.

And should you dare let slip a complaint about your love life — BAM! This person will soar in like a hawk, ready, willing, and able to tear the throat out of the person you love.

What the?! What's frustrating is that you love this family member, but you're starting to lose respect for them, because all they seem to give you are clueless responses and irrelevant bits of advice.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Family drama is basically the antithesis of Aquarius delights. You want peace and you want things to run smoothly.

In fact, you go out of your way to make sure everyone's happy and moving along at their pace. You're the perfect homemaker and organizer, that is until Mars in Capricorn throws a monkey wrench into the mix by encouraging a certain family member to become rowdy and rebellious.

Out of nowhere. It would be nice if you could simply live your life without this unnecessary drama, but fate has something else in store for you during Mars in Capricorn. Anticipate being told what to do, as if you have been walking through life without a brain.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.