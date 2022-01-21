3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 22, 2022

While the skies are still quiet our ever-changing Moon will form several transits today encouraging us to tap into our emotions so that we can follow our compass of truth forward.

The Moon is ever-changing so even when we are seeing no big planetary action in the sky, it is always creating different aspects that are helping us get in touch with our emotional center.

Logic will only get any of us so far in life, the rest will always have to be completed on faith, and this turns out to be one of the reasons why January 22, 2022, is a great day for three zodiac signs in astrology.

But knowing how we truly feel about something, even someone will allow us to follow our own compass forward.

In life, we get lost when we don’t know how we truly feel.

Whether it’s because we block those feelings out of not being ready or we’re truly not comfortable letting ourselves be guided by something that feels so intangible.

So, when our skies are quiet, it means that we’re being guided by the Moon to get to know our own feelings more as this planetary body rules our emotions and our internal self.

Today under the Aquarius Sun we will see the Moon change signs from Virgo into Libra, forming two different aspects while under each sign.

While still in Virgo the Moon will form a trine to Pluto and a square to Mars.

This will make us feel our emotions and desires more deeply, almost lighting them up so that we feel compelled to take action on them no matter what the cost or obstacle.

But once in Libra, around midafternoon, Luna will trine the Sun and Mercury inviting us to surrender to the flow of life and to open up and have conversations about our insights and feelings involving our current situation.

This is an invitation to not just see what we truly feel but to allow that to guide us forward, trusting that knowing how we feel is the key to knowing what direction to move in next.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 22, 2022

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are well known for being able to get things done. For being able to break things down into more manageable pieces and seeing what others may miss. But you also have a great ability to heal yourself and others.

This is something that you often forget, almost as if the logical mind of what needs to be done takes precedence over what you feel you and others need in order to be their best.

Today though with the Moon in your sign creating two transits with both Pluto and Mars you’re going to be invited to get to the truth of some feelings that you haven’t always made time to feel. Instead of letting this take you by surprise, use your natural skills and plan for this time earlier in the day.

Try to set aside some time for you to do some deep reflective work, to see that maybe how you thought you felt about something wasn't actually the case or maybe even that you’re not as over something as you had pretended to be.

Allow this truth to come in because when you do, you’re going to feel inspired to take action on your truth, instead of on what was convenient to believe. This will be your power for moving forward and what will allow releasing the Jupiter in Pisces power that will transform your life over the next few months.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

In order to achieve true balance, we need to discover what that means for us. While we often think that there is a formula we must follow, or even what others seem to do, ultimately especially for you, balance is only found when you understand what takes priority in your own life.

Today the Moon will move into your sign midafternoon helping you to get in touch with this emotional place within yourself. Once you do Luna will form two trines, first to the Sun and then to Mercury.

There may be a surrender here that needs to take place Libra. Try to reflect on if you’ve been trying to control certain feelings or even intuitive hits and instead allow yourself to see the full spectrum of what you feel to be true.

No matter how much it seems that this may disturb the status quo it actually is what’s behind creating a solid foundation. It doesn’t matter how much we try to make something true, if it’s not, then we can’t create anything solid moving forward.

Look for the surrender today, for where you can accept something that you previously were unsure about, and then be ready and open to having some important conversations that will help bring you greater peace.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The energy overall should start feeling different to you as we get into the February chapter of your Solar Return. This is because as we move away from the heavy earth-laden energy you will be able to feel more like yourself and able to make the moves that are calling to you.

Today though the Sun in your sign will form a harmonious and flowing trine to the Moon in Libra later this afternoon. This should make for a wonderful evening to catch up with an old friend or even lover that you haven’t had the time of, or even been in the right space to do so.

Sun trine Moon quite literally puts you in the flow of life rather than feeling like you’re fighting against it which is likely what you’ve felt as an undercurrent of energy the past month or so.

While even challenging energy is of benefit, it doesn’t mean that surrendering to what won’t help you make the most of this season of your life.

Sometimes it’s the simple pleasures or moments in life that get overshadowed by all that isn’t working. It’s not that they don’t matter but it’s hard to focus on something small and beautiful if it feels like there’s something that needs to be dealt with.

But everything will be on time. Today it’s enough to just look around and see all that you have to be happy for so you can realize that life doesn’t ever get more simple or easier, it’s just we learn to embrace all that it is.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.