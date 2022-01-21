Love Horoscope For Saturday January 22, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 22, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Aries

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of friendships, and this is such a special time for you, Aries.

This is a time to reconnect with old friends who you lost touch with during the pandemic but also to rekindle connections that may have ended abruptly but are still special to your heart.

You may find that you are able to finally become friends with an ex-lover whom you ended with on good terms or fall in love with a person who you have been friends with for years, but never really wanted to cross a line, but now you see you are perfect for each other.

Taurus

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of career and social status, and this is a great time for you to focus on the practical side of things, including how to be ready financially for a relationship.

The truth is that it's so much easier to be a partner with another person when you feel financially stable. If things have been rocky over the last few months, you can start to work on getting out of debt and pad your savings so that you feel better about being in a committed relationship with a partner.

Gemini

It's easy to lose faith in love when dating is no longer simple and it feels as though your love life is not going in the direction you'd like it to be.

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of belief, and this may be a time where your faith and hope in romance is restored.

You can feel more optimistic about meeting someone. Even if you don't meet someone special this month, you'll enjoy getting to know new people and making new friends who share your interests.

Cancer

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of secrets, and sometimes the reason you discover something that was hidden from you is that a person slips and says what you needed to hear, but not intentionally.

You might be hearing through the grapevine about a matter that is important for you to know, and it can come through a friend, a relative or even on social media.

Keep your eyes and ears open, as this month helps you to find information that's important to your love life.

Leo

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of commitments, and it can feel so confusing about where you stand in this area of your life.

A part of you may not enjoy being single, but it is convenient at times, and with Saturn and Jupiter in Aquarius too, you may feel hard-pressed to know exactly what you want to do when it comes to love.

This can be a great time for dating and starting to restructure your life in preparation for a special partner. But, Leo, take your time this month as you may learn a few things about yourself in the process.

Virgo

Paying attention to the details is good for you, and when things are in order you tend to feel much better all around.

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of routines, and this is your sweet spot, Virgo because when you are in the zone, you feel like you can breathe a sigh of relief and let your guards down for a period of time.

The problem you face today is learning how to switch gears from doing all the work to relaxing. For today, try not to be all work and NO play. You deserve some rest and relaxation, with a little fun and flirty playfulness too.

Libra

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of pleasures, and it's a time for fun, romance, creativity, flirting, and getting in a hug or two. This is a wonderful time for love when the Sun is in a fellow air sign.

No matter where you find yourself, Libra, you are ready to enjoy the highest expression of romance, care, and concern for others, and you're likely to be the one giving more love than receiving because that's who you are.

Scorpio

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of home and family, and if you have projects you need to start or manage this may be the time to consult with an interior designer or to meet with contractors to get quotes.

If you have relatives that you are hoping to move into your home in the near future, negotiations about how the layout of your home or what the rules will be, can be set to paper and explored, especially while Mercury and Venus are both retrograde in Capricorn, your contract sector.

Sagittarius

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of communication, and this is where you may find yourself intrigued and pulled in a variety of directions because of your interests in so many things.

You might enjoy chatting with friends about all sorts of intriguing topics to the point of distraction, and perhaps to the vexation of your mate.

So, put a cap on how much time you want to dedicate to your social life, especially if you already know you have a tendency to get a bit carried away.

Capricorn

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of money, and you could come into some and then suddenly realize people need to borrow more than you care to lend.

You might want to be a bit more on the conservative side of things when you discuss finances with others. If you do get blessed with a raise, a bonus, or even win a little bit from a scratch-off or lottery ticket, keep this one to yourself.

Aquarius

The Sun is your sign, your sector of personal development, and this is a wonderful time to work on yourself and to heal from any negative energy that's entered your life through a toxic person or someone you loved.

You may find that you're able to release the past easier and to go through a course that you considered before but could not dedicate your time or attention to.

Pisces

The Sun is in Aquarius, your sector of enemies, and lo and behold there can be a lot of them. You tend to be a friend to all Pisces, but not everyone is in your social circle for the right reasons.

Those individuals who seem to be looking for a convenient person to do things with, can have impure intentions that may start to show their true colors.

It can be sad but this is the time to purge those people from your life so that when it's your birthday month, you're able to start fresh all over again on the right foot.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.