Ever hear of the Monday morning blues? Well, here it comes, in full regalia. It's Monday, January 24, 2022, and we're going to have a helluva hard day today. We're not only going to be feeling blue, but we're also going to be seeing red, and lots of it.

With Mars in Capricorn, we automatically know that it's work-related. Someone's going to get the ax today. Let's hope it's not you.

Moon square Mercury means harsh news to come, and Moon square Pluto suggests that there will be tears and feelings of regret.

Considering we also have Moon sextile Mars in our Monday plight, we can expect to feel vengeful and irate, as if we cannot wait to get back at someone for causing us this misery. Arg, what a day!

There is no such thing as 'let it pass' today; there is only 'fight to the bloody death!' Workplace drama takes a whole new meaning on this day.

Let's just hope you're one of the folks who get to eat the popcorn and watch, rather than act on the stage of this ridiculous workplace theatrical tragedy.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 24, 2022



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been so raw and on edge for a few weeks now that if someone even dares to contradict you, you whip out the weapons of mass destruction and you seize the day. Because Mars is in Capricorn, you'll be especially protective of your job and this will allow you to see very clearly who is in the process of jeopardizing it.

And lo and behold your nemesis is someone at home. They are destroying your peace of mind and making it so that you can't work properly.

When you put your mind to work, you're a machine capable of creating excellence. When you are undermined by family members, you feel maimed and out of control. A family member is about to sabotage you, Aries. Eyes open — stay alert.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You suspected something was wrong with this day while you were drinking your morning coffee. You were probably picking up on that Moon square Pluto vibe, which does you in every time. It's really hard being you sometimes, isn't it? You're such a mixed bag of emotions, and ironically, you're also the person who shuts down at will because you can't handle it.

Today is going to be one of those days. You can't handle it. Whether it's work-related (it is, by the way) or if it's simply that you can't get your car started, it's ON, and the negative vibes are all over you, like static. Your psyche will tell you to shut down and turn off, while your emotions will tell you to keep on trying. Talk about conflict!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What starts out with the Monday Blues definitely turns into the Monday OH HELL NOs. You will be affronted today, meaning insulted and taken for an idiot. Just the idea that there is someone in the world, meaning your workplace, who has so little faith and confidence in you as both a worker and a person, is enough to make you practically go blind with fury.

You will be choking with indignant emotion; how DARE they approach you as if you're some kind of child? Yet, they do, and boy oh boy do you take it the wrong way. This is where your sensitivity gets thrown for a loop. You'll defend yourself, fight back, and then you'll go on a campaign of vengeful acts in some attempt to justify yourself.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.