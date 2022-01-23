3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week January 24 - 30, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have a rough week on January 24, 2022, and they will feel the intensity through January 30, 2022.

Alright folks, let's go over this right now. We're starting the week out with a Scorpio Moon, proceeding into Moon square Pluto, Moon sextile Mars, and Moon square Mercury.

If you don't see trouble a-brewin' here, then it's time to wake up and smell the transits, as they are strong, dark and ready to affect our lives.

It's going to be a strange week. Let's call it hostile. Hostile, aggressive, confused, chaotic and harsh on the nerves.

Oh some of us will escape the lucky signs that get to tell an entirely different story...however, there are three zodiac signs in particular who won't flow as easily as all that. It's time for a rough week, my friends. And apologies in advance for bringing the bearer of this news.

Sometimes I feel like the Angel of Death astrology source, if you know what I mean, or if you've been following my blogs. Hey, don't shoot the messenger, OK? I'm only reporting back on what the stars tell me, and this week — hooboy. Let's just say "fun" isn't on the menu.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Rough Week January 24, 2022

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You had a good week last week, and the weekend proved to be even more awesome. You feel like you're back in your groove, but you ARE a Virgo, and that means that you're subject to negative influences in ways that many others aren't.

You take things way too seriously, and whatever good thing happened last week, you are now expecting it to happen again, and...it doesn't. This week is about expectations and disappointments.

You got yourself feeling all high and mighty, and now, you're all dressed up with nowhere to go.

Where's all the attention, where's all the praise you believe should be flowing your way? Well, everyone's got their minds on their own lives, and it seems they forgot to include you. You can't have it your way every week, Virgo. Better luck next time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're starting to feel like those Libra scales are totally tipping to one side, and if you let yourself think about it too long, you'll go out of your everlovin' mind.

Why can't you just get a straight answer out of anyone this week?

Is the Moon square Mercury energy only providing answers for other people? Why do you feel so left out? What's best for you right now is to not take it all too seriously, because the transits will definitely push you towards overthinking.

If you think too much, you'll come up with a thousand devastating scenarios, all of which do not exist. If balance is what you seek, then take time out to rest, recoup, and meditate.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

This week's going to bring you front and center in the comparison game. That means, you'll compare this week to last, which was brilliant and wonderful. You'll compare your face and body to known beauties, which will set you off on a downward spiral of self-doubt.

You will compare your love life to the imaginary love lives that happen in romantic movies, and that's where it all just plunges into the netherworld.

You are reacting to Moon square Pluto, which will have you seeing everything as tragic and worthless.

What an overreaction! Even you might find yourself laughing out loud at how you've taken this so far down. This one is all on you, Pisces. You're the one who has decided you aren't excellent enough, now snap the hell out of it. This pity party is at an end.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda