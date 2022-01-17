3 Zodiac Signs Whose Crazy Ex Returns During The Moon Opposite Uranus Starting January 18, 2022

Looks like the crazies are out tonight. Next thing you know, the old lunatic ex will back and a-knockin'. Oops! Spoke too soon.

Here's the kicker: we have a very weird transit looming above and it's called Moon opposite Uranus, and its main feature is chaos. This is the kind of transit that brings all the nut jobs out of the woodworks and back into our lives. Aw hell no.

The energy that is associated with this particular transit will have certain people thinking that it's fine and dandy to stomp all over other people's boundaries.

In fact, disrespecting boundaries is going to be the main event during Moon opposite Uranus. Just in case you thought it was safe to go back in the water...dun dun...dun dun...dun dun...

Your crazy ex is back in town and what do they want? To disrespect your new life, to make you nervous, to ruin your peace, and of course, to get you back in their lives.

Zodiac Signs Whose Crazy Ex Returns During The Moon Opposite Uranus Starting January 18, 2022 :

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The last thing you ever want to be involved with again, for the rest of your life, is that person who you now consider to be the crazy ex. This person is dangerous, irresponsible, and arrogant, and they want you back. Oof, how the Moon opposite Uranus makes this person think they are actually welcome back into your life.

So wrong, so very wrong are they. Expect a call or a note on social media. They'll play their old charming tricks, and make you feel like you can trust them again, which of course is something experience has taught you to never do.

The last you need in your life is this crazy ex of yours, and if they do reach you. Block them. Let them know this thing has come to an end.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your crazy ex is back for more crazy times, and nobody on earth knows better than you just how little interest you have in this person. Does that stop them? Did it ever stop them? In fact, when the two of you were together as an item, you'd set up rules and let your boundaries be known, and what would that person do?

They trample all over your rules and boundaries, without a care, and with great laughter. This person sucks and you know it. You probably had great sex with them, which made you convince yourself that there was more to it, alas, you can't possibly think there's anything more than that any longer.

This person is a menace, and the Moon opposite Uranus brings that to your attention even more than before.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

The very last thing you need right now is a surprise visit from your crazy ex, so be warned; they are coming. It may not show up as a knock on your door, but it will come as a text or a phone call. Moon opposite Uranus is the wild card that you hadn't planned on, and with it comes the disorder and chaos that can topple your well-laid plans.

You do not need this person in your life and that means you need to be strong when they reach out to you because you might be tempted. Do you love chaos?

Maybe you do...but has it ever worked in your favor? Stop giving in to your masochistic whims, Pisces. This ex of yours is not here to bring joy and good tidings. They exist solely to bring doubt and anxiety. Get the point?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda