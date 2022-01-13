3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 14, 2022

Today is another sign from the Universe that we’re meant to go at a slower pace this January than we have had to do in previous years because of Mercury retrograde in Aquarius.

Although this may seem like bad news, for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on January 14, 2022, Friday will be perfect.

With just a week or so left of Capricorn Season, we’re feeling like we want and even should make the most of this energy to get ahead or even start the year off with all those resolutions.

But sometimes in order to get ahead, we first need to go back.

This is the message with today’s energy.

Mercury is the planet that governs how we think and how we communicate those thoughts.

Depending on the zodiac sign that he is in, it changes those themes for us.

In Aquarius, Mercury is more innovative. He’s looking towards the future and is open to figuring out different ways of making his dreams a reality.

But a retrograding planet means that we’re being asked to reflect and review things that have already happened, and as Mercury joins Venus Rx, it’s no surprise this is what the vibe for the day will be.

No one wants to be told their plans have to be on hold or that we had to go back to that previous relationship to learn another lesson-but sometimes there is closure only these kinds of retrogrades provide.

But it’s not all about just reviewing today because the asteroid Ceres, the one that represents that deep well of love within us, turns direct in Taurus.

This gives us a reminder of what is truly important, specifically when it comes to the women in our lives.

Whether this is our friends, mothers, or even a partner realizing how valuable and important we are, we will be all feeling more grateful for those women in our lives that make it what it is.

Overall, today does have a positive energy about it, just make sure that anything you say to anyone is what you truly want to express and to make time to slow down so that you don’t miss what may be right in front of you.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 14, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you’ve been feeling disconnected from yourself, your life, or even those important people around you lately, today offers the chance to reconnect.

Ceres turns direct in your zodiac sign today allowing you to get caught up in feels, and to experience love once again.

On Friday, make sure that you express how you’re feeling to those in your life. Mercury retrograde affects your tenth house of what motivates and drives you, so there may be a case where you need to correct something that you previously have said. You may need to even just apologize or to speak your actual truth.

Don’t be afraid to just say that you’re sorry. Pride is the thief of love, and in the end, we often have to choose whether we want to be right or we want to be in love.

There is a great opportunity today to strengthen your relationships, whether it’s with your mom or even your romantic partner. As long as you allow yourself to drop into your heart, you’ll be able to once again feel that connection you’ve been longing for.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

As the Moon moves through your zodiac sign more deeply today, you will be given the opportunity to explore your own emotional world. The Moon reflects our feelings, so when we’re being affected by our own zodiac sign's energy with it, we’re being asked to really connect to our own hearts, if we’re living in alignment with it or not.

As Ceres turns direct today, hitting your twelfth house, you may feel like your personal beliefs are shifting. While the twelfth house is known as the subconscious, it often also controls those personal beliefs that we have which end up determining the life choices we make. Insights may come suddenly, or at least the desire to take action as Mars in Sagittarius forming a square to Mercury activates your seventh house of relationships.

This energy will make you feel inspired to take action on any of the feelings that have come up thanks to the Moon and even to Ceres. While it is still Venus Rx and Mercury is turning today, be careful of the why behind reaching out or following your heart, but as long as it’s because of a truth and not insecurity then you know you’re on the right path.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You’ve been in work mode for some time so it’s no surprise that your attention is starting to shift to your romantic relationships, especially those that may have taken a hit recently. With Venus in Capricorn moving through your second house you’ve really been asked to take a journey within on what it is you truly value and what you need to feel valued.

This has been occurring during a time when you’ve been more career-focused but this is part of the balance that this time is teaching you right now. Because those people and situations in life that we truly value do deserve our best and sometimes we’re not able to give it, but we are always able to speak up and have a conversation about it.

Today offers you a chance to tap into your emotional side and feel what you may have been putting off. With Mars in your zodiac sign making a square to Uranus it wouldn’t be out of the question for you to do something unexpected today, perhaps even calling out of work to spend time with your lover. Whatever today brings though, just remember that in life it’s not our job that makes us rich, but the relationships that we have.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.